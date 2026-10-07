Inside the Circle Ending Explained: Who Killed Pamela Dosantos? Why?

Created by Alejandro Lozano, Netflix’s ‘Inside the Circle,’ also known as ‘ El círculo’ in the original Spanish, follows four friends whose lives are turned upside down after the mysterious death of an actress. Tomas, Amelia, Jaime, and Mario have known each other for as long as they can remember, which means that they essentially have no secrets. Thus, when Tomas, a journalist by profession, finds himself in the middle of a controversy after his reporting of an actress’s death, all three of his friends pitch in, not knowing what’s coming next. In the process, though, they end up making an enemy out of one of the most powerful people in the country. By the end of this thriller adaptation of Jorge Zepeda Patterson’s novel ‘Los corruptores,’ threats emerge from within the circle just as much as they do from the outside. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Inside the Circle Plot Recap

‘Inside the Circle’ begins by tracing the lives of four best friends: Tomas, a down-on-his-luck journalist; Amelia, a rising politician; Mario, a high school teacher; and Jaime, the wealthy CEO of a private intelligence and security company. Having been best friends since childhood, the four have an unshakeable bond in which they share not only their joys but also their sorrows. One morning, however, Tomas wakes up to a rather troubling situation. Following the controversial death of a popular actress, Pamela Dosantos, Tomas casually uploaded a video of her last known appearance, sent to him by his trusted informant Villanueva. What Tomas didn’t know, however, was that Pamela was clicked as she was entering the house of General Salazar, the national secretary of defense, and a most powerful enemy to make.

As Salazar tries to suppress the buzz about his connection to Pamela, his enforcers break into Tomas’ home and harass him. To his surprise, Villanueva, his informant, also appears to be missing, which leads Tomas to believe that a greater conspiracy is at play. While Amelia and Mario support him during his investigations, Jaime seems scared about the trouble this might stir up, and soon enough, the group is attacked by gunmen, later identified as cartel members. Though they survive the ordeal by the skin of their neck, Amelia is then faced with a new problem. Her party wishes to use the attack on her as a justification to pass a bill to increase military funding, which she strongly opposes. As Amelia goes against the grain and risks her own political future, the situation intensifies to the point that she and Tomas have sex in a moment of passion.

Doing his part in the amateur investigation, Mario tasks his daughter, Viri, with digging into Pamela’s online presence with help from her hacker friend. In the meantime, he befriends Carmen, Pamela’s stylist, who reveals that the actress left her with a crate full of encrypted tapes right before her death. Upon unlocking the tapes, Mario and his friends uncover hundreds of recordings of Pamela engaging with powerful men, including Salazar and Jaime’s father, who is a major name in the security industry. In the meantime, some members of the cartel kill Viri’s hacker friend, and at the same time, a mysterious group of people kidnaps her and Tomas’ daughter Jime. However, Jaime somehow manages to track down their exact location and kills the two kidnappers, following which Tomas decides to go public with all his findings.

Inside the Circle Ending: Who Killed Pamela Dosantos? Why?

At the end of ‘Inside the Circle,’ it’s revealed that the person behind Pamela Dosantos’ murder is none other than Jaime, who did it for both personal and professional reasons. It had never been a secret to him that Pamela was a spy for the Northern Cartel, but at the same time, it also made her a key player in his larger political gambles. Knowing that she was connected to both his father and to General Salazar, Jaime decided to kill two birds with one stone by creating a national story around her death. After having her tortured and murdered in a manner reminiscent of cartel killings, Jaime himself fed the news to Tomas by pretending to be Villanueva, knowing that this would eventually get Salazar cornered, ultimately bringing his contact down for good.

Though Jaime intended for Tomas to merely be a carrier of the news, he never expected that his friend would wind up becoming a centerpiece in it all. On some level, Jaime was perhaps banking on Tomas being too depressed to care about investigating any deeper, and that almost did happen until Salazar’s pushback ignited something in his mind. This recontextualizes all of Jaime’s attempts to take Tomas’ mind off the case, as they are not only to save his life but also to keep the truth from coming out. To that end, Jaime even uses some of his own enforcers to scare Tomas into submission, but this only serves to increase his hunger for the truth until he makes the connection himself, purely by chance.

After Tomas learns that Villanueva was found dead weeks before he supposedly fed Tomas the intel about Pamela, he is forced to evaluate every little detail about the investigation. Things finally fall into place when he realizes that the men who kidnapped Viri and Jime were actually Jaime’s employees, and simply didn’t know about his connection to the two girls. From this single miscommunication, it doesn’t take Tomas long to figure out that Jaime was the man pulling these strings all along, not for any particularly malicious reason, but simply to undermine his father. From the day Jaime cut ties with his family, all of his actions have revolved around foiling his father, but somewhere along the line, he seemingly gave up on his humanity, and now it has come back to haunt him.

Will Jaime Live or Die? Will He and Tomas Reconcile?

Though Jaime spends much of the season trying to escape the Northern Cartel’s wrath, the final scene suggests that there might be no hope for him after all. All his ideas for making a strategic deal with them come crashing down when the cartel unilaterally rejects his proposals. To make things worse, Jaime’s contact makes it quite clear that he is a dead man walking, which means that it’s going to be a matter of time before something like the restaurant shootout is repeated. It’s not just himself that he has to worry about, either, as the cartel also knows about his friends and family, and has already proven what they are capable of. Given that Jaime isn’t ready to tell his friends the full truth, it is very likely that nothing but chaos awaits.

The reason Jaime is never able to make amends with the Northern Cartel is actually revealed to us early on in an unrelated scene. While conducting his own investigation, Tomas discovers that Pamela was the sister of one of the cartel heads, meaning that she was family to the entire clan. With that in mind, the cartel’s anger over her death makes a lot more sense, and it might even be that they decide to target Jaime’s loved ones for a more equitable revenge. His only way out in this case is either to embrace his own death or perhaps make a deal with even more powerful political allies, but in both scenarios, it will require a great personal sacrifice, perhaps even his friendships.

Why Does Salazar Kill Himself? Who is Commander Lara?

Salazar takes his life after reading Tomas’ exposé piece about Pamela and the Northern Cartel, knowing that his future as a national leader is all but over. In the article, Tomas goes into great detail about how Pamela gathered a substantial amount of information from Salazar, including his secret deals with neighboring nations. Given this, there is hardly any chance that the President will empower him further; on the contrary, Salazar is more likely to be removed from his position and discharged from the military. Rather than taking this humiliating defeat head-on, he decides to cut things short by taking his own life, but not before passing on the torch to another, potentially even more fearsome person.

For his last order as a general, Salazar sends out a handwritten note to Commander Lara, asking him to continue as per their plans and see things through to the end. This introduces a completely new face to the equation, and that too at the last minute, effectively confirming that a huge chunk of the story is still left to tell. In the final scene, we meet Commander Lara himself, and all visual cues point to his knowing the truth about Pamela and the broader political conspiracy. While the military may not have received the boost they were hoping for, they are still among the most powerful forces in the country, which means that the four friends, Tomas in particular, have one more foe to worry about.

Will Amelia and Tomas End Up Together? What Happens to Mario?

While Amelia and Tomas don’t officially become a couple by the end of the first season, it’s not as if the romantic flair between them has dimmed outright. On the contrary, it appears that they have only temporarily suppressed their feelings for each other, and now, with the worst seemingly behind them, there isn’t anything holding them back. What this doesn’t account for, though, is the feelings that Jaime still has for Amelia, bottled up in the deepest corners of his heart. Despite all his attempts to come clean about his feelings and confess his love for her, Jaime is never able to make the leap, and now, it seems that the chance might as well be gone.

The very fact that Jaime and Tomas are at ideological odds makes this the perfect setting for a complicated love triangle among the three of them, since, in the end, it all depends on what Amelia feels. As for Mario, the story almost seems to stagnate a bit, which perfectly summarizes his overarching arc in the narrative. Despite his infatuation with Carmen, Mario doesn’t pick up when she calls because, on some level, he feels guilty about cheating on his wife. However, it is only a matter of time before all the desires and emotions that he has stifled over the years begin to burst forth in his daily life, with or without any assistance from his parents. As such, the show leaves all four friends’ journeys on an uncertain note, with the sole assurance being that more trouble is headed their way.

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