Invincible Season 4 Episode 6 Post-Credits Scene Explained: Is Conquest Alive?

The war against the Viltrumites goes full steam in the sixth episode of Prime Video’s ‘Invincible.’ The previous episode ended with a brutal battle between Mark and Conquest, turning into a battle of wills more than a physical one. This episode focuses on the weeks that followed, in which Mark slowly but steadily recuperates from his wounds, while the war rages on in the background. Several shocking developments happen over the course of one hour, including a violent face-off with the Viltrumites, who are forced to retreat and regroup. But just when it seems that Mark and his team are finally starting to win, we get a post-credits scene that makes us wonder if all of this was for naught. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Post-Credits Scene Teases the Return of a Powerful Enemy

One of the things about superpowered beings in the world of ‘Invincible’ is that it is incredibly difficult to kill them. There are times when it seems a character is dead, but then, something else happens, and they come back to fight, even more powerful than last time. This is great when it happens to the good guys, like Mark and Allan the Alien. But when this happens with the villains, like Conquest, things become much more complicated. While Mark has fought and defeated several enemies over the course of four seasons, Conquest has perhaps been the most difficult one to kill. Mark tried to kill him in the finale of Season 3, but he didn’t finish the job.

Conquest not only survived but also fled back home and returned with backup and a stronger intent to kill Mark and everyone he loves. Mark knows that a person like Conquest will stop at nothing, so the next time they meet, he gives it his all to kill the guy. Even as Conquest literally spills his guts open, Mark doesn’t let go of his throat and chokes him to death. It takes him more than two months to get back on his feet again. Considering the amount of power and effort it takes to kill Conquest, one prays for Mark’s sake that this time, the villain stays dead. So, when the post-credits scene takes us back to the planet where Nolan buried Conquest, one can’t help but wonder, “not again.”

The rising music and the zoom in on Conquest’s grave creates a sense that, anytime now, we will see him, or at least his hand break through and declare that he is still alive. This wouldn’t be far-fetched. If it took so many weeks for Mark to recuperate, then Conquest could take the same time to heal his wounds and be war-ready again. Fortunately, that’s not what happens. The scene does not end with some shocking revelation or return. The wind blows on the abandoned planet, and Conquest remains inside his grave. Had there been even a flicker of life within him, Nolan would have known.

Either he would have killed Conquest himself, or he would have found a way to trap him, or he would have left the planet with his sons altogether. The fact that he actually dug a grave and gave his fellow Viltrumite a proper funeral confirms that Conquest is gone for good this time. There will be no sudden resurrection for him this time, which is great since there are already too many more Viltrumites to fight. With the possibility post-credits scene, the show jokes with the audience, playing with their anxiety, while preparing them for a war that will get much bloodier and more brutal than the one Mark had with Conquest.

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