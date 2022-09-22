Iron Chef: Mexico: Where are the Chefs Now?

Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef: Mexico’ is a spinoff of the ‘Iron Chef’ series that allows some of the most talented culinary experts in the country to try their skills against a roster of seasoned cooks, AKA the Iron Chef. The show asks the participants to choose one of the Iron Chefs to compete against in a unique challenge where they have to make five dishes using a secret ingredient. In the end, both competitors get scores out of 100, and the one with the higher score wins the challenge.

Season 1 of the cooking series was released in September of 2022, and many viewers cannot help but admire some of the Challenger Chefs featured in the show. Naturally, the public is curious to know what the contestants are up to these days, and if you are in the same boat, here is what we know about the same!

Where is Claudette Zepeda Now?

Let’s start off the list with none other than Claudette Zepeda, who scored the highest among all the challenger chefs featured in the first season. This allowed her to be a part of the season finale and try her luck against all three Iron Chefs at once. Presently, Claudette lives in San Diego, California, and is a Consulting Chef at VAGA Restaurant & Bar (located in San Diego’s North County). The establishment’s menu is a homage to Claudia’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Claudette also owns Taqueria Zepeda, which is a small taco shop in Sydney, Australia. She also oversees We Are Chispa Hospitality, a worldwide multi-concept hospitality group that allows immigrant children to show the culinary world what they are made of. The reality TV star likes to spend time with her friends and family and is especially close to her son and daughter, whom she raised on her own.

Where is Claudia Albertina Ruiz Sántiz Now?

Claudia Albertina Ruiz Sántiz was one of the only two chefs who were able to beat the Iron Chef they were competing against. As if writing, Claudia has established herself as one of the few internationally recognized female chefs of Tsotzil origin. She lives in San Juan Chamula, Chiapas, Mexico, and operates the Claudia Sántiz restaurant. The culinary expert also has two more food establishments, Kokonó and Albertina, through which she tries to bring indigenous Mexican cuisine into the limelight. The establishments pride themselves on using products that have been purchased from local farmers.

The chef’s work in the culinary industry and her efforts to elevate the indigenous Mexican food culture earned her a spot in 50 Next’s 2021 list for being crucial in changing the dining and drinking experience of the world. She also had the opportunity to speak her mind at TEDxUPAEP on April 22, 2022.

Where is Pablo Salas Now?

As of writing, Pablo Salas seems to be thriving in his career as a chef. His vision for modern Mexican cuisine is evident in the menu of Amaranta, which is operated by Pablo. Located in Toluca, Mexico, the establishment provides food from different corners of Mexico in a unique manner. The ‘Iron Chef: Mexico’ star is also affiliated with Lona Cocina & Tequileria in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The restaurant prides itself on providing authentic Mexican cuisine and well-crafted cocktails thanks to the skills of Pablo Salas. In July of 2022, Pablo was recognized for his efforts in elevating the Mexican culinary industry in the Senado de la República (Senate of the Republic) by Senator Ricardo Monreal Ávila. The chef could not be more proud of his achievement.

Where is Abel Hernández Now?

Abel Hernández may not have been able to beat Iron Chef Gabriela Ruiz in ‘Iron Chef: Mexico,’ but his culinary career seems to be doing good. In fact, he is the main chef at his restaurants, Eloise and Loretta. Furthermore, he also owns The Rooftop in Selina Hotel, which is located in the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende. The culinary expert often features in shows by GastroLab alongside other influential chefs. Over the years, Abel has been nominated multiple times for Best Consolidated Restaurant in Mexico award by Food and Travel magazine and even won it once. In February 2022, his establishments were featured in the list of top 100 food spaces in Mexico by Marco Beteta.

Where is Adria Marina Montaño Now?

Though she was born in San Diego, California, Adria Marina Montaño grew up in Tijuana, Mexico. At present, Aria has three different food spaces in Tijuana. Out of the three, Georgina is well-known for providing the perfect blend of Mexican, American, European, and Oriental cuisines. The other two food establishments are actually food trucks, with Don Ramen serving Asian food and Azarosa specializing in Californian French cuisine. The culinary expert apparently got engaged to her longtime partner Peter in March 2022.

Where is Diana Dávila Now?

Chef Diana Dávila Boldin is a renowned name in the culinary industry and showcased her skills in ‘Iron Chef: Mexico.’ Her restaurant, Mi Tocaya Antojeria, is located in Chicago, Illinois, and is well-known for its variety of Mexican dishes. Over the years, several reputed newspapers have featured the restaurant in various capacities. In October 2021, Chicago Tribune covered Mi Tocaya Antojeria and how the establishment was faring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the wake of the worldwide pandemic, Diana started Todos Ponen Project to raise awareness about the lack of relief for undocumented restaurant workers. Partenring with some of the city’s top chefs, the project provided free food to the community and interviewed several well-known cooks. In her downtime, Diana likes to spend time with her husband, daughter, and son.

Where is Karen Valadez Burstein Now?

Based in Guanajuato, Mexico, Karen Valadez Burstein has multiple restaurants within the city. This includes Casa Valadez and La Virgen de la Cueva, which are known for their top-quality food and excellent service. Karen is also affiliated with Panadería Valadez, a bakery, and Merezzco, a catering service. The ‘Iron Chef: Mexico’ participant is married to Uribe Juan Carlos and has two adorable children, whom she adores.

Where is Francisco Molina Now?

Francisco Molina is presently based in Tlaxcala, Mexico, and has multiple food establishments to his name. He founded Evoka in 2011, and the restaurant continues to serve mouthwatering food to the residents of Apizaco in Tlaxcala. His other restaurant, Casa Bernabé, was recognized as one of the greatest restaurants in Mexico by Culinaria Mexicana in 2021. Evoka was given the same award in 2021 as well as in 2022. Both establishments offer delicious food inspired by regional cuisine.

