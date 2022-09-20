Where is Netflix’s Iron Chef: Mexico Filmed?

A spin-off of the original show ‘Iron Chef,’ Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef: Mexico’ is a cooking reality show that brings together seasoned pros to compete in a cooking competition against three of the finest and most competent chefs of Mexico. The contestants’ main objective is to beat the others to win the mythical katana and earn the title of the Legendary Chef.

The Iron Chefs for the Mexican edition of the show include Roberto Solis, Gabriela Ruiz, and Francisco Ruano. In each episode, one of the challengers goes up against one of these Chairman’s Iron Chefs and attempts to impress a rotating panel of judges while incorporating a secret ingredient in their cuisine. The competitive premise of the cooking show is made all the entertaining by the host, Paty Cantú. Are you wondering where the Challengers and Iron Chefs battle it out and cook some delicious dishes? Well, allow us to fill you in on the details about the filming sites of the series!

Iron Chef: Mexico Filming Locations

‘Iron Chef: Mexico’ is filmed entirely in Mexico, specifically in Mexico City. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Netflix show seemingly took place in late 2021. Located in the southern portion of North America, Mexico is a country bordered to the north by the United States. Due to the country’s rich cultural and biological heritage, and diverse climate and geography, it is a major tourist destination as well as a production location. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the specific locations where ‘Iron Chef: Mexico’ is shot!

Mexico City, Mexico

From what we found, it appears that ‘Iron Chef: Mexico’ is lensed in the soundstage of one of the filming studios in Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico, as well as the most populous city in North America. Situated in the Valley of Mexico, the city is home to some of the most iconic public parks, including Chapultepec, Alameda Central, Bosque de Tlalpan, Parque Hundido, and Parque Lincoln, to name a few.

Mexico City consists of many sites of attractions, including museums, galleries, and landmarks, that are popular among tourists. Some of the notable ones are the Historic center of Mexico City, the Angel of Independence, the Chapultepec Castle, the National Museum of Anthropology, the Colección Júmex, the Memory and Tolerance Museum, and the José Vasconcelos Library.

Apart from tourists, Mexico City is also frequently visited by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. Over the years, the capital has hosted the production of different kinds of filming projects. Movies and TV shows like ‘Infinite,’ ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ ‘Spectre,’ ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández,’ and ‘Dark Desire‘ are all taped in Mexico City.

