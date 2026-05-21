Are Iryna and Dyuti From Desi Bling Still Married?

Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling’ not only showcases the glamorous lifestyles of its cast members but also explores the deeply personal side of their lives. In season 1, Iryna Kinakh and Dyuti Parruck were featured as a married couple struggling with several personal issues in their relationship. The two often found themselves in public arguments and even openly discussed the possibility of divorce. While both of them confided in their friends about the troubles they were facing, they frequently struggled to communicate honestly and effectively with each other. Eventually, they were left at a crossroads, torn between trying to keep their family together or searching for happiness in a different direction.

Iryna and Dyuti Had Come Close to Getting a Divorce Before the Season

Iryna Kinakh and Dyuti Parruck had built their home together in Dubai and were raising two children as a family. Dyuti had even called his mother to help care for the kids, but despite the support, things at home remained difficult. He spoke openly about feeling that Iryna was not prioritizing their children and was instead spending much of her time attending events and going out socially. On the other hand, Iryna shared that she did not feel valued or treated properly as a wife by Dyuti. She complained about him staying out late at night and said that the situation caused her constant stress. Iryna explained that because she did not feel loved by her husband, she struggled to become the kind of mother she believed her children needed.

The couple also revealed that in 2024, they had come very close to divorcing over many of the same issues and had even begun legal proceedings. Dyuti said that it was only during the final hearing that they chose to give their marriage another chance and moved back in together. While speaking with her friends, Iryna admitted that she did not think she could leave Dyuti because she was financially dependent on him and also because she still loved him deeply. Eventually, Dyuti told her directly that he wanted her to begin therapy before he could truly consider continuing their relationship. Although many of her friends encouraged her to leave the marriage, Iryna insisted that she believed in commitment for life and could not imagine a future without Dyuti in it.

Iryna and Dyuti Seem to be Headed in Different Directions These Days

Iryna and Dyuti’s relationship was filled with ongoing issues, many of which stemmed from the fact that both of them expected the other person to completely change without truly trying to meet halfway or tackle their problems together. Dyuti’s expectation that his wife should remain at home and look after their children without questioning the arrangement also created some tension between them. Even though he claimed that he wanted to work on the marriage, he eventually handed Iryna signed divorce papers and told her to either consider therapy or sign the documents and go their separate ways.

It now seems that things may have taken a different turn for the couple. They are no longer socially connected online and have not been publicly spotted together often either. However, in December 2025, they reunited to celebrate their daughter Kate’s birthday, and in April 2026, they came together once again for their son Dany’s birthday celebrations. It appears that while the problems between them may not have disappeared entirely, both of them are still prioritizing their children above everything else. Although neither Iryna nor Dyuti has publicly clarified where their relationship stands or whether they are officially divorced, it does seem like they are maintaining some distance while privately trying to navigate their personal issues.

Iryna and Dyuti Are Building Their Businesses With a Lot of Dedication

Iryna Kinakh is a former beauty pageant winner who has built a strong public image through fashion and personal development ventures. She gained wider recognition after achieving a Top 25 placement at Mrs. Universe 2024, which further elevated her profile in international pageantry circles. Beyond modeling, Iryna is the founder of Unique U, a platform focused on confidence-building, self-growth, and helping women develop a stronger sense of identity and empowerment. She is also the founder of IKON, an activewear brand. Through her ventures, Iryna has positioned herself as a personality associated with wellness and modern entrepreneurship.

Dyuti Parruck initially worked in the corporate sector before eventually shifting his focus toward business consultancy in the UAE. In 2019, he founded Decisive Zone, where he serves as CEO and partner. The company focuses on helping entrepreneurs and international businesses establish and expand their operations in the UAE by assisting with company formation, licensing, compliance, and business setup services. Under Dyuti’s leadership, Decisive Zone has grown into a recognized consultancy brand that works across multiple sectors and supports both startups and larger businesses.

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