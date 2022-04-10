Is 61st Street on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

’61st Street’ is a crime drama series that follows the life of an up-and-coming high school athlete named Moses Johnson. Everything appears to be going regularly for Moses until things take a wild turn as he gets involved in the corrupt criminal justice system of Chicago. Created by Peter Moffat, the legal drama show features some stellar performances from a large ensemble of cast members, including Tosin Cole, Aunjanue Ellis, Bentley Green, Mark O’Brien, and Jerod Haynes. Fans of the genre must be looking forward to learning a bit more about the series and watching it themselves. If you are one of them, you might be interested in knowing what we have to share!

What is 61st Street About?

A young and promising Black high school athlete named Moses Johnson gets the brunt of the corrupt judicial system of Chicago. When a drug bust goes wrong and an officer dies in the process, Moses gets arrested for being a supposed gang member. Then comes, Franklin Roberts who intends to retire as a public defender as promised to his wife. He takes Moses’ case because he realizes that it can bring the corrupt and racist justice system of Chicago out in the open, for everyone to see.

Is 61st Street on Netflix?

No, ’61st Street’ is not available on Netflix. Thanks to its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you can choose to watch other crime-drama series, such as ‘Capitani‘ and ‘Top Boy.’

Is 61st Street on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for the legal drama series on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, you can turn to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘The Endgame‘ and ‘The Cleaning Lady.’ Both the films touch on similar themes of murder and crime, making it enjoyable for fans of the genre.

Is 61st Street on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ’61st Street’ is not a part of the streaming library of Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, you can take a dive into similar shows that are available on the streaming giant, including ‘Caronte‘ and ‘The Fall.’

Is 61st Street on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to not find the crime thriller show in the expansive library of the streaming platform. Hence, fans of the crime and legal drama genres will have to enjoy other alternatives instead, such as ‘Perry Mason‘ and ‘The Mentalist.’

Where to Watch 61st Street Online?

Apart from catching ’61st Street’ on the AMC channel, you can also live stream the legal drama show on DirecTV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. As of now, you don’t have the option to buy or rent the series on any of the digital platforms.

How to Stream 61st Street for Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial for its new subscribers. Additionally, fuboTV and Sling TV offer their content for free for the first 7 days to new users of the platforms. Apart from that, there is no other way to catch the show for free online. However, we always advise our readers to not resort to any illegal means to watch movies and TV series for free and instead, pay for the content they wish to consume.

