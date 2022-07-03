Is 90 Day Fiance’s Ariela Pregnant Again in 2022?

Are cross-border relationships really difficult? How can two people from completely different backgrounds come together and settle down within 90 days? TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ tries its best to answer such questions as it revolves around US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. The show documents the couples’ journey once the foreign partner lands on US soil with the help of a K-1 visa. However, as they are compelled to marry within 90 days or face deportation, we get to witness how each pair try and tackle their issues in their unique way.

While Ariela Danielle and Biniyam Shibre have been part of the ’90 Day Fiance’ universe for quite some time, season 9 of ’90 Day Fiance’ chronicles their journey after Biniyam lands in the United States. While in the US, Ariela suddenly complained about not feeling well, and her ex-husband, Leandro, suggested that she might be pregnant. Thus, with fans still in the dark, let’s find out if Ariela is pregnant in 2022, shall we?

Is Ariela Pregnant Again in 2022?

As viewers would already know, Ariela and Biniyam are proud parents as they welcomed their first child, Aviel Biniyam Shibre, in December 2019. Initially, the couple lived in Ethiopia with their son, as the Covid-19 pandemic did not allow Biniyam to obtain a K-1 visa. However, once he got his hands on the visa, the couple made plans to come to the US and even settled down in a wonderful apartment in New Jersey. While life was tough in Ethiopia, living in the United States brought new challenges, as both Biniyam and Ariela were not doing so well financially. Apart from caring for their baby, Ariela’s parents found them a somewhat costly apartment, and the couple had to pay a steep monthly rent. Additionally, since Biniyam was under a K-1 visa, he was unable to find work, forcing Ariela to take the burden on her shoulders. Still, the couple stuck by each other, and the US native even supported Biniyam’s dream of becoming an MMA fighter.

Unfortunately, Ariela’s ex-husband, Leandro, was the one person she could not push out of her life. Since the US native had a past with Leandro, Biniyam felt quite uncomfortable around him and hated the fact that his fiancee’s family seemed to love him. Still, he forced himself to go with the flow and only protested weakly when Ariela decided to go wedding dress shopping with Leandro. Nevertheless, much to everyone’s surprise, the wedding dress shopping plan was dashed to the ground when Ariela began complaining about feeling ill and nauseous. Leandro immediately suspected a pregnancy, and the US native agreed to take a test. However, a few tense minutes later, Ariela walked out with a completed test and revealed that she was not pregnant.

Viewers would be glad to know that Ariela and Biniyam are together to this very day and often share the wonderful family memories they make on social media. In fact, Ariela shared a picture of their family on Father’s Day, where she praised Biniyam and wrote, “Thank you to Bini for teaching me about faith, hope, love, commitment, and the pursuit of dreams. You are an amazing father and an extremely strong person, perhaps the strongest person I know.” Moreover, the recent pictures clearly show that Ariela and Biniyam are still bringing up their only child, and the US native is not pregnant in 2022. Still, we would like to wish them all the best and hope happiness never eludes them in the years to come.

