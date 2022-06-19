Who Is 90 Day Fiance’s Ariela Danielle’s Ex-Husband?

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ takes us deep into the lives of US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. Although the foreign partners arrive in the United States on a K-1 visa, they are allowed a maximum of 90 days within which they have to marry or face deportation. However, with differences in lifestyle, habits, and customs, it remains to see how each cross-border relationship adjusts to everyday issues.

First introduced on the spin-off show ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,’ Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Danielle met for the first time when the latter was vacationing in Ethiopia. Although it did not take long for the two to get comfortable with each other, the show soon revealed that Ariela had been married previously and still maintained a good relationship with her ex-husband. Let’s learn more about Ariela’s ex-husband and find out where they currently stand, shall we?

Who Is Ariela Danielle’s Ex-Husband?

Before meeting and getting together with Biniyam Shibre, Ariela Danielle was married to Leandro Fosque. Interestingly, Ariela met Leandro while on a trip to Argentina and married him when she was just 19 years old. Initially, their relationship was quite happy, and Leandro also grew quite close to Ariela’s family. Nonetheless, things soon took a turn for the worse, and ultimately, the pair decided to part ways in 2018. ’90 Day Fiance’ fans were first introduced to Leandro when he appeared on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 as one of Ariela’s close friends. Through the show, we got to learn that although the pair divorced in 2018, and Ariela got engaged to Biniyam soon after, she remained on super-friendly terms with her ex-husband and was still quite comfortable with having him in the same house.

Surprisingly, when Leandro came over to Ethiopia, Ariela welcomed him to stay in her and Biniyam’s house, which led to quite a few awkward moments. While Biniyam’s sisters were left shocked at Ariela’s decision, Biniyam naturally felt threatened by Leandro’s presence and was stunned to discover that Ariela did not even wear her engagement ring when meeting her ex-husband in Ethiopia. On the other hand, Leandro gifted his ex-wife a bra, which is considered a personal present.

When questioned about their divorce, both Ariela and Leandro mentioned that they did not break up face to face as the former just left on a world tour and never returned home. Additionally, as time passed, Ariela and Leandro got quite comfortable around each other, and the US native had to face several controversies and criticisms surrounding her behavior. However, Ariela never let such rumors get the better of her and maintained that she and Leandro were just good friends.

Although Leandro left Ethiopia soon after, Biniyam continued to be quite wary of him and remained quite reserved even while meeting him in the United States. However, from the looks of it, the Ethiopian national had nothing to worry about, as reports in September 2021 speculated that Leandro might be in a relationship with a mystery woman. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Leandro was seen cozying up to an unknown woman, who appeared to be a romantic interest. Still, fans should take this news with a grain of salt as nothing is confirmed as of yet. On the other hand, Ariela keeps her relationship with Leandro under tight wraps, and it is almost impossible to determine if the two are still friends.

