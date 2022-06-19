Is 90 Day Fiance’s Biniyam Shibre an MMA Fighter?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance’ is an interesting show that provides a window into the lives of US Citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals. While the foreign partners come over to the United States on a K-1 visa, they are compelled to get married within 90 days or face deportation. Unfortunately, it is generally challenging to make cross-border relationships work within a span of 3 months, as each partner has to deal with differing lifestyles, habits, and cultures. Still, we get to witness how each couple tries their best to iron out the issues, all in the name of love.

’90 Day Fiance’ season 9 continues Ariela Danielle and Biniyam Shibre’s story from the previous seasons and shows how the couple finally managed to come over to the United States. Although their end goal is to marry each other and have a wonderful life, Biniyam mentioned that he was always eager to start a career in MMA fighting once in the United States. Well, let’s find out if Biniyam managed to make his dream come true, shall we?

Is Biniyam Shibre an MMA Fighter?

After coming over to the United States, Biniyam seemed quite eager to start his training as an MMA fighter. Although he and Ariela were not that strong financially and also had a significant home rent to pay, Biniyam did everything possible to join a reputed gym and make his dream come true. Interestingly, the Ethiopian native never avoided his other duties and carefully balanced his time between his family and the gym. Moreover, Ariela appeared quite supportive of her fiance, as she was the one who looked up a gym, researched about it, and took Biniyam to get registered.

Unfortunately, trouble was waiting around the corner, and Ariela soon found out that Biniyam was training with a female. MMA training requires one to be up close and personal with their sparring partner, and the US native did not approve of her fiance being in that position with another woman. The issue did lead to a minor altercation, but eventually, it seemed like the couple managed to reach a mutual understanding.

On the day of Biniyam’s first MMA bout, Ariela appeared to support her fiance and even accompanied him to the stadium. Initially, the US native was quite afraid about Biniyam getting hurt and claimed she did not want him to face a severe injury before their wedding. However, during the fight, Biniyam showed great mastery of the fighting style and overcame his opponent within seconds, much to the delight of his fiancee.

Viewers will be glad to know that Biniyam did make his dream of MMA fighting come true, as his career has gotten off to a flying start. Currently, he is a professional MMA fighter and fights in the featherweight category under the alias, Babycool. Moreover, to date, the Ethiopian native has been in two fights, both of which he won.

Read More: Do Biniyam and Ariela Live in New Jersey? Did They Move To New York?