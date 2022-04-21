Is A Very British Scandal on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘A Very British Scandal‘ is historical drama series based on the marriage of Margaret Campbell and Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll. The two members of the Scottish nobility are well-known members of the 1950s elite British Society. Set in post-World War II Britain, the show follows the marriage and the scandalous divorce of the couple, which is mainly attributed to the acts of adultery committed by Margaret.

The dramatized retelling of the scandal provides the audience a glimpse into Britain’s social and political atmosphere at the time and the period-typical perception of women. Thanks to splendid performances by Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, the historical show is an entertaining watch. If you want to know how to watch ‘A Very British Scandal,’ we have your back!

What is A Very British Scandal About?

‘A Very British Scandal’ follows the Campbells’ relationship from start to finish. Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll and Chief of Clan Campbell, marries his third wife, Margaret Campbell. The Duchess in question is a beloved figure in the elite society with many admirers. The two reside in Ian’s crumbling ancestral seat, Inveraray. However, not all is well between the two. Despite the attempts by Margaret to keep her marriage intact, a risque photograph spells the doom of the noble couple. The separation becomes one of the biggest scandals in recent British history. Meanwhile, both Margaret and Ian try to make the best of their situation. Fans cannot wait to know more about this scandalous affair, and here’s how they can watch the miniseries.

Is A Very British Scandal on Netflix?

No, ‘A Very British Scandal’ is not available on Netflix. However, the platform offers excellent alternatives. Watch Claire Foy take up the role of Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown.’ Alternatively, you can follow the major events in the reign of Britain’s ruling family in ‘The Royal House of Windsor.’

Is A Very British Scandal on Hulu?

Hulu does not host ‘A Very British Scandal.’ However, the platform does offer similar shows that are sure to keep you entertained, like the Rowan Atkinson starrer ‘Blackadder‘ and the Elle Fanning starrer ‘The Great.’ Both shows offer a comedic and satirical telling of figures from European nobility, whether fictional or real.

Is A Very British Scandal on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘A Very British Scandal’ is available on Amazon Prime. To watch the show, you can heed right here!

Is A Very British Scandal on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘A Very British Scandal,’ subscribers can utilize the platform’s vast library to watch similar productions. We recommend checking out the documentary about the beloved Princess Diana titled ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.’ For a unique insight into the life of Britain’s reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, watch ‘Queen of the World.’

Where to Watch A Very British Scandal Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, British users can watch ‘A Very British Scandal’ on BBC iPlayer. The reader from the UK can watch the show on the BBC platform here! However, the series is available only for a year after December 26, 2021, when the show was released in Britain.

How to Stream A Very British Scandal for Free?

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial for new users, which can be utilized to watch ‘A Very British Scandal.’ For UK residents, BBC iPlayer is a free service that allows one to watch the historical drama at no cost. That being said, we urge our readers to not use any illegal methods to watch the show. Pay for relevant subscriptions to support the creators behind the series.

Read More: Where Was A Very British Scandal Filmed?