Is Abandoned on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Abandoned’ is a 2022 horror film that revolves around a young couple who move into an abandoned house with their newborn son, despite knowing its haunting history. Directed by Spencer Squire, the horror movie features brilliant performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, comprising Emma Roberts, Michael Shannon, John Gallagher Jr., and Kate Arrington. If you enjoy watching haunting tales that give you goosebumps then you must be interested in this horror film as well. Well, allow us to provide you with all the details that you might be looking for, including the ways you can watch it.

What is Abandoned About?

The narrative follows the lives of a young couple, Sara and Alex, and their infant son. To begin a new chapter in their lives, they decide to move into a rather secluded farmhouse that has some tragic and horrific history of its own. Despite knowing the home’s past, the couple moves in, anyway. As they start settling in, the house begins to reveal its dark secrets that lurked behind shadows up until now. As a result, Sara’s fears turn into a state of psychosis that doesn’t only put her life at risk but also her newborn son’s. If you wish to find out if they survive the haunting house or not, you would have to watch the movie yourself. Here’s how you can do so!

Is Abandoned on Netflix?

If you are looking for ‘Abandoned’ on Netflix then you might be a bit disappointed as the horror film is not available on the streaming giant as of now. However, you can make use of your subscription by turning to other haunting movies, such as ‘Things Heard & Seen‘ and ‘His House.’

Is Abandoned on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Abandoned’ on other platforms as currently, it is not a part of the streamer’s massive catalog of content. Instead, you have the option to catch several other alternatives at your disposal. We recommend you watch ‘The Evil Next Door‘ and ‘The Haunted.’

Is Abandoned on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, ‘Abandoned’ is not included in the regular offering of Amazon Prime Video. But thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, there are plenty of similar horror movies that you can enjoy, in the meanwhile. You might want to watch ‘A House on the Bayou‘ and ‘Spirit.’

Is Abandoned on HBO Max?

Although HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Abandoned’ in its library of content at the moment, the streamer offers a plethora of options when it comes to horrors, to its subscribers. You will likely enjoy watching ‘The Conjuring‘ and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’

Where to Watch Abandoned Online?

Since ‘Abandoned’ has been released exclusively in theatres, for now, there is no way for you to watch the Emma Roberts-starrer online. At the present moment, the only way you can watch the haunting secrets of the abandoned house come to life is on the big screen. So, if you are not patient enough to wait for the movie till it arrives on digital platforms, you can check out the show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Abandoned for Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Abandoned’ is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the horror movie for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it lands on any digital platforms offering a free trial to their new subscribers. Meanwhile, we urge our readers to prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resorting to illegal methods for doing the same.

