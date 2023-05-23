Is American Born Chinese on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘American Born Chinese’ is a fantasy action-adventure series that chronicles the life of an average high schooler who struggles to keep his school life and home life in check. When he gets involved in an out-of-the-world battle, his life turns upside down. Created by Kelvin Yu, the comedy show is based on the eponymous genre-bending graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang and features impressive performances from Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, Daniel Wu, and Michelle Yeoh.

Indicating universal acclaim, the series opened to mostly positive reviews from critics upon its premiere. The extravagant use of supernatural elements works in contrast with the regular high-school life of the protagonist, keeping things highly intriguing through each episode. So, if you wish to learn more about this series, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is American Born Chinese About?

The narrative follows an average teenager named Jin Wang, who is trying to balance his high school social life and home life with his family. What complicates things further in his life is meeting with a new student named Wei-Chen on the first day of the school year as he proclaims that he is from another world. Soon, multiple worlds collide as Jin gets thrust into the middle of an epic battle with Chinese mythological gods. Do you wish to find out how Jin handles the situation? For that, you will have to watch the fantasy show yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is American Born Chinese on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t include ‘American Born Chinese’ on its expansive platform, but don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streaming giant offers. We recommend you watch ‘Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself‘ and ‘Fate: The Winx Saga.’

Is American Born Chinese on Disney+?

Yes, ‘American Born Chinese’ is exclusively available for streaming on Disney+. You can tune into all the episodes of the Michelle Yeoh starrer from here!

Is American Born Chinese on HBO Max?

No, ‘American Born Chinese’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. However, there are plenty of other alternatives you can turn to using your subscription, such as ‘Halfworlds.’

Is American Born Chinese on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘American Born Chinese’ is not included in the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you have the option to watch similar fantasy shows on Hulu, including ‘The Librarians‘ and ‘The Hardy Boys.’

Is American Born Chinese on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘American Born Chinese’ on its platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to a number of similar options. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘The Wheel of Time‘ and ‘Paper Girls.’

Where to Watch American Born Chinese Online?

Apart from Disney+, ‘American Born Chinese’ is unavailable for streaming or purchasing on any other digital platform as of now. So, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer and get access to all the episodes instantly.

How to Stream American Born Chinese For Free?

Fortunately, Disney+ offers a 7-day free trial to all its new subscribers. This means that you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘American Born Chinese’ free of cost. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from any unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Where is American Born Chinese Filmed?