Is American Murderer on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘American Murderer‘ is a true crime drama movie that chronicles the life and crimes of a con man who resorts to different kinds of scams in order to make his living and meet his extravagant lifestyle. Written and directed by Matthew Gentile, the thriller film features stellar onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Tom Pelphrey, Idina Menzel, Ryan Philippe, Jacki Weaver, Paul Schneider, Shantel VanSanten, Kevin Corrigan, and Moisés Arias.

It opened to mostly favorable reviews from fans and critics as the film does a great job of capturing the cat-and-mouse chase between the criminal and the FBI, keeping the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end. If you find yourself interested in learning more about this movie, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is American Murderer About?

The narrative follows a charismatic con man named Jason Derek Brown who has a reputation for scamming other people through various schemes. However, when FBI agent Lance Leising starts digging into his case, Brown comes up with the most elaborate scheme he has ever plotted. This only makes him one of the most dangerous fugitives on the FBI’s most wanted list. Do you wish to find out if Leising manages to bring the criminal to justice? Well, for that, you will have to check out the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is American Murderer on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘American Murderer’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives using your subscription, including ‘The Good Nurse‘ and ‘The Most Hated Woman in America.’

Is American Murderer on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘American Murderer’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, you have the option to turn to similar crime drama movies such as ‘Black Mass.’

Is American Murderer on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘American Murderer’ is available for streaming on the platform, and you can get access to it by heading over here!

Is American Murderer on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘American Murderer’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, it can be purchased on the platform. If you want to get more information about the same, you can head over here! For the ones looking to make the most of their regular subscriptions, you can tune into similar movies like ‘Wander‘ and ‘In the Electric Mist.’

Where to Watch American Murderer Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘American Murderer’ is unavailable for streaming on any other platform, as of now. However, you have the option to buy or rent the Tom Pelphrey starrer on DirecTV, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream American Murderer For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers a month-long free trial to all its new subscribers. Thus, you can make the most of this offer and stream ‘American Murderer’ free of cost. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and show their support for the art of cinema rather than resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

