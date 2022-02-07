Is Angela Black on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Harry and Jack Williams, ‘Angela Black’ is a thriller series narrating the debilitating experiences of the titular protagonist surrounding her strained relationship with her husband, Olivier. Her life changes course when a mysterious man shows up to disclose secrets about her aggressive partner. One of the most exciting and remarkable aspects of the show is Joanne Froggatt, who delivers a dynamic performance as Angela.

As female-centric movies and shows continue to leave a mark in the world of movies and television shows, their fan circle continues to grow with time. Likewise, if you’re curious to watch ‘Angela Black’ online, we have laid out all the options available!

What Is Angela Black About?

The story kicks off with Angela seemingly living a life of abundance. She resides in a splendid house located in the suburbs of London with her hardworking husband, Olivier, and their two sons. However, she is bound to experience bouts of domestic abuse every single day. Olivier is, in reality, a control freak who continually tortures Angela, so when she is visited by a private investigator, Ed, things begin to change. He reveals Olivier’s darkest secrets to her, which causes Angela to reconsider her loyalty to her husband. Here is how you can watch the series!

Is Angela Black on Netflix?

No, ‘Angela Black’ cannot be streamed on Netflix as of now, but there are similar options such as ‘Maid’ that you might enjoy. The drama series follows a young woman who resolves to start a new life away from her abusive husband in order to protect herself and her daughter.

Is Angela Black on Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, this engaging thriller series is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Instead, you can watch the show ‘Harlem,’ which is a comparatively light-hearted show driven with strong perspectives of Black feminist characters.

Is Angela Black on Hulu?

‘Angela Black’ is not a part of Hulu’s current offerings, which is why we’d recommend you to watch ‘High Fidelity,’ a Zoe Kravitz starrer gender-flipped reboot of the 2000 movie with the same title. You’ll be able to stream the show here.

Is Angela Black on HBO Max?

‘Angela Black’ is not a part of HBO Max’s interesting video catalog. However, you could opt for alternatives such as ‘Jane Eyre‘ and the Frances McDormand starrer ‘Olive Kitteridge.’ Both the shows follow two strong women protagonists and their respective societal struggles.

Where to Watch Angela Black Online?

For viewers in the USA, the series is available to watch on Spectrum. Besides that, the first season of ‘Angela Black’ officially aired on the British streaming network ITV; viewers settled in the UK can visit ITV’s official website. As of now, these are the only options available to watch the show online.

How to Stream Angela Black for Free?

Due to its limited availability online, it is not possible to watch the show free of cost at the moment. Moreover, we advise our readers to refrain from making use of illegal means to access their desired movies and TV shows. You can always subscribe to online streaming websites, for that matter.

Read More: Best Thrillers of All Time