Is Anna Cathcart Dating Anyone? Who is Her Boyfriend?

From prying into her elder sister’s business to using her inquisitive mind to trace her own destiny, Kitty Song Covey manages to bend love to her will flawlessly. Created by Jenny Han, ‘XO, Kitty’ is the spin-off of the ‘To All the Boys’ film series and follows the unimaginable yet intriguing set of events that lead Kitty to Seoul. The young matchmaker journeys to Seoul, South Korea, in order to attend the same boarding school as her late mother. However, complex situations naturally follow when she lands where she thinks she’s meant to be.

The romantic drama series features compelling performances by Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Kim Gia, Lee Sang Heon, and Anthony Kevyan. While the show’s cross-cultural premise is engrossing, the unraveling of complicated subjects like love and grief adds the cherry on top. Leading the cast is Anna Cathcart, and she has made fans curious about her. So, if you also want to know more about the star, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Anna Cathcart’s Age and Background

Born in Vancouver, Canada, on June 16, 2003, Anna Cathcart belongs to Chinese and Irish lineage. The younger of two children, Anna came to fame early on and started working as a young child. However, she still finished her schooling earnestly and attended the Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in Vancouver. Referring to her time at school as another full-time job, Anna graduated from high school in 2021 and began focusing on her career. Simultaneously maintaining her career and education, Anna is also getting a degree from the University of British Columbia.

Anna Cathcart’s Profession

Anna’s formative years were shaped by the likes of ‘Hannah Montana’ and ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ Naturally, her penchant for entertainment led her to the screen early on. Anna first appeared in a television commercial when she was just 8. At age 11, she was cast in PBS’, ‘Odd Squad,’ where she began securing hands-on experience on an actual film set.

From there on, she appeared in other small roles. However, her big break came in 2017 when she was cast in ‘Descendants 2’ as Dizzy Tremaine. Within the year, Anna also joined the cast of ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,’ where she played Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty Song Covery. Not only was Anna’s role critically appreciated, but it also led her to expand her portfolio.

In 2018, Anna was cast in the web-based series ‘Zoe Valentine’ where she portrayed the eponymous character. After reprising her role in the second iteration of the ‘To All the Boys’ film series, Anna was even nominated for the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award. Anna also starred in Disney’s ‘Spin’ in 2021 and voiced the character of Dizzy in Disney’s animated special, ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ and has even appeared in ‘The Voice.’ Now, the eponymous heroine of ‘XO, Kitty,’ Anna Cathcart, continues to enamour audiences.

While her role in the romantic drama series brings a number of twists, it has also allowed Anna to address conversations about diversity and the need to create an inclusionary platform that helps shed the spotlight on different ethnicities. As a staunch advocate for representation, Anna Cathcart also gives way to necessary conversations through her work.

Is Anna Cathcart Dating Anyone?

No, Anna Cathcart is not dating anyone. In addition to her flourishing career that occupies her completely, the young actress is generally occupied with other projects as well. The 19-year-old, known for featuring in Teen Vogue, also regularly attends galas and other functions.

Moreover, as a college student, Anna is often preoccupied with her studies, work, and friends. However, even though the young actress is not seeing anyone at the moment, she still chooses to travel with her friends and relishes their company.

Therefore, as far as we can tell, Anna Cathcart is not dating anyone. Moreover, the absence of a significant other on her social media also alludes to the fact that she’s single. Even so, the star is on the path to excellence, and we continue to wish her the best as she achieves great strides personally and professionally!

