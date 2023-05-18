Where is Netflix’s XO, Kitty Filmed?

A spin-off of the ‘To All the Boys‘ film series, Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty’ is a romantic comedy series that follows the youngest of the Covey sisters, Kitty Song Covey, a teen matchmaker who thinks she has learned everything about love and is an expert on arguably one of the most complicated subjects. However, she realizes there is a lot more to learn about love when she moves countries and attends the same boarding school as her late mother did to reunite with her long-distance Korean boyfriend named Dae. Upon reaching the foreign country, Kitty discovers that her boyfriend is already seeing someone else, which makes her realize that love and relationships are more complicated than she had anticipated.

Created by Jenny Han, the romantic drama series features impressive onscreen performances from talented actors like Anna Cathcart, Minyoung Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, and Anthony Keyvan. The comedy-drama show mainly unfolds in Seoul, South Korea, where Kitty goes to be with her boyfriend. It consists of various locations, including the boarding school campus, skyscrapers, and several other popular streets and neighborhoods. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘XO, Kitty’ is filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

XO, Kitty Filming Locations

‘XO, Kitty’ is filmed in South Korea, especially in Seoul and seemingly in Incheon. As per reports, the shooting for the series was supposed to begin in early March 2022 and run through May 2022. But after a couple of weeks of delay, principal photography for the debut season of the spin-off series commenced in late March 2022 and wrapped up in June of the same year. So, without much ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Seoul, South Korea

Since most of the story is set in Seoul, a major chunk of ‘XO, Kitty’ is lensed on location in and around the capital of South Korea itself. Whether it is the boarding school campus scenes or the outdoor portions as Kitty explores the foreign city, almost all of it is shot in the Seoul Special City.

As far as the school interior scenes are concerned, they are either taped in an actual school or on a sound stage of one of the film studios. Moreover, the Ssamzigil shopping mall at 44 Insadong-gil, Gyeongbok Palace at 161 Sajik-ro, and the locales of the Bukchon Hanok Village in Gyedong-gil, Jongno-gu, feature quite heavily through various episodes of the comedy series.

Incheon, South Korea

It seems that the Incheon Metropolitan City serves as one of the production locations for ‘XO, Kitty.’ For instance, the cast and crew members possibly set up camp in and around the Incheon International Airport at 272 Gonghang-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon to tape the season 1 scenes of Kitty’s arrival in South Korea. Over the years, its locales have been featured in a number of other TV shows as well. Some of the notable ones include ‘Crash Landing on You,’ ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ and ‘Where Stars Land.’

