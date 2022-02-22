Is Anuja Joshi’s Leela Devi Leaving The Resident? Theories

In FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident,’ the sky is the limit of Dr. Leela Devi’s ambitions. Upon reaching heights by becoming a resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital irrespective of her dyslexia, Leela aims to become a double board-certified surgeon, to focus on both cardiothoracic surgery and neurosurgery. Leela’s ambition astounds her partner Devon and superior Billie Sutton. As she seriously considers following her dream, Billie aggressively informs her about the impossibility of mastering two of the most difficult surgery fields.

As Leela’s career and ambitions encounter a severe challenge at Chastain, admirers of the characters are worried whether she will leave the hospital to pursue her dream, leading Anuja Joshi to potentially leave the show. If you are wondering about the same, we have got you covered! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Leela Devi?

After impressing cardiothoracic surgeon AJ and neurosurgeon Billie, Leela starts to think about the direction she should take as a surgeon. Her interest in both cardiothoracic surgery and neurosurgery influence her to be brave enough to focus on both fields. When she shares her plan with her partner Devon, he informs her that her ambition demands an impossible amount of dedication and hard work from her side. As her partner, Devon tries his best to warn her about the difficulties she will face if she moves forward with her desire.

Billie, on the other hand, outrightly rejects Leela’s ambition. She lets Leela know that focusing on two difficult surgery fields will compromise her expertise, leading to risks while doing surgery. The neurosurgeon battles Leela’s ambition with reasons and logic, leaving the latter to think about her career and her future at Chastain if she is adamant to focus on both fields. So, will Leela leave Chastain to pursue her dream elsewhere, opening a gateway for Anuja Joshi to exit the medical drama? Let’s find out!

Is Anuja Joshi Leaving The Resident?

Irrespective of the challenges, Leela has always tried to face life bravely to end up triumphant in every phase of her life with dedication and determination. Even when Devon and Billie express their concerns when she let them know about her dream, Leela doesn’t think about backing off from her ambition. As someone who unflinchingly approaches the difficulties that arise in life, the possibility of Leela looking for another institution to chase her dream and prove to herself that she has the caliber and strength to fulfill her ambition does exist. Thus, fans are right to worry about the character’s future at Chastain.

However, there are no official statements or announcements from FOX or Anuja Joshi regarding Leela’s supposed departure. Even though Leela is sure about her dream, she is sensible enough to understand the truth and reason behind Billie and Devon’s words. She is not expected to make a life-altering decision — like leaving Chastain in a hurry — especially when she is mature enough to know that the responses she will get from other hospitals aren’t going to differ considerably. Rather than leaving Chastain, Leela may prove her ability to Billie and AJ, two surgeons who wish nothing but good for her.

In the upcoming episodes of the fifth season, we may see Leela trying to prove to her superiors that she can manage the difficulties of doing cardiothoracic surgery and neurosurgery together. Even though Billie and AJ are impulsive with their reactions, they most likely will do anything they can to help Leela achieve her dreams. Since she also has an understanding CEO in Kit to guide her, we may not need to worry about Leela leaving Chastain. Considering these possibilities, we believe that Anuja Joshi is likely to continue featuring in ‘The Resident.’

