Is Apex (2021) on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on Richard Connell’s short story, ‘Apex’ is an action movie that stars Neal McDonough, Corey William Large, Bruce Willis, and Lochlyn Munro. The film follows Thomas Malone, an ex-cop wrongly convicted for a crime he never committed. When he is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be free, he puts his life on the line out of sheer desperation. The drama that ensues is guaranteed to leave anyone awestruck, and the mindboggling action scenes are just a cherry on the top. Curious to learn more about ‘Apex’ or where it can be streamed? We’ve got all that you want to know right here!

What is Apex About?

Thomas Malone is an ex-cop who is serving a life sentence for a murder he did not commit. Desperate to prove his innocence, Malone finally sees a glimmer of hope when he is offered a shot at freedom, provided he survives a dangerous game of life and death. A group of six unpredictable hunters who love to butcher their victims pay a hefty sum of money to hunt human beings on a remote island.

Unfortunately, when Malone is selected as their next target, the twisted desires of the hunters push them into a world of trouble as the ex-cop leaves traps in unexpected places. Soon, the hunters become the hunted as the ingenious mind games played by their new victim catch them off-guard. But Malone’s biggest nemesis, Samuel Rainsford, is not willing to give up easily, and the fight for survival reaches an unexpected climax. Now, let’s look at all the options you have if you want to watch the film!

Is Apex on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers may have to look for ‘Apex’ on other platforms as it is not included in its current catalog. However, people with a subscription to the streaming giant may like ‘Kate.’

Is Apex on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find other alternatives to watch the Edward John Drake directorial since the film is not accessible on the streamer as of now. But viewers looking for somewhat similar action movies can watch ‘The Doorman‘ or ‘The Marksman.’

Is Apex on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video’s list of regular offerings does not include Bruce Willis’ new action film. But one can preorder the film for just $14.99 and watch it here.

Is Apex on HBO Max?

Since ‘Apex’ is not included in HBO Max’s impressive catalog of films, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘The Prince‘ or ‘A Good Day to Die Hard.’

Where to Watch Apex Online?

The Edward John Drake directorial is accessible for streaming on AMC+. After the movie’s premiere on November 12, 2021, you can look for the film on the official website. You can also watch the film on VOD platforms such as Vudu and iTunes. Moreover, ‘Apex’ is expected to arrive soon on Google Play and Microsoft Store. Bruce Willis fans can also catch his latest movie on Spectrum and DirecTV.

How to Stream Apex for Free?

AMC+ and DirecTV both come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can use the aforementioned offers to watch the movie without paying anything, provided you do so in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch movies online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Action Movies