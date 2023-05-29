Is Barons on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the true rivalry of the Billabong and Quiksilver surf labels, ‘Barons’ is an Australian drama series that revolves around a group of surfer friends who decide to take their hobby and turn it into a business. But soon, it only divides the group in two and kickstarts a rivalry. Created by Liz Doran, Michael Lawrence, and John Molloy, the show stars Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen, Sean Keenan, Hunter Page-Lochard, and Lincoln Younes, whose performances managed to turn several critics’ heads upon the premiere while it opened to mixed reviews. Apart from that, if you are into surfing, you must be eager to learn more about this show. Well, let’s explore the same in detail, shall we?

What is Barons About?

Set in the 1970s, the narrative centers upon a group of best friends who surf together on the regular. After getting inspired by the ocean and their love for surfing, they decide to turn their hobby into a business. However, when surf counterculture and commerce collide, the surfer friends drift apart and form rival surfwear brands, both of which become popular. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the drama series yourself!

Is Barons on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Barons’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to other shows about surfing, including ‘Surviving Summer‘ and ‘Dive Club.’

Is Barons on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Barons’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘John From Cincinnati.’

Is Barons on Hulu?

It is highly unfortunate that Hulu doesn’t include ‘Barons’ in its extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, there are a few other options at your disposal. We recommend you watch ‘Harlots.’ Instead of the surfing business, the brothel business is the central theme of the show. People from the same group or side fighting over the business is the subject matter that links the two shows in question.

Is Barons on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Barons’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As an alternative, you might want to check out similar shows that the streaming giant offers, such as ‘Billions.’ Although it is not about surfing, ‘Billions’ also revolves around the clash of two rivals as Chuck goes against hedge fund manager Bobby, just like ‘Barons.’

Where to Watch Barons Online?

‘Barons’ is available for streaming on The CW’s official website. Besides that, you don’t have any other option to watch the series online, be it by streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream Barons For Free?

Fortunately, The CW grants free access to ‘Barons’ to all its users. With that said, we humbly request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from all the unethical methods to do the same.

