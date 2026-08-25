Sports movies have been around for a long time. They offer us the tales of sportspeople who endure periods of struggle and setbacks, only to make them stronger and push them to their limits. The best sports stories are the ones of rise and fall, victory and defeat, a tale where personal and professional adversities are overcome to achieve success. Each country makes sports movies about games that are popular among its populace. And there is no need to exaggerate how popular surfing is in the United States and Canada.

As the sport caught the fancy of California natives, it started getting more representation in American culture and movies. Considering the influence of surfing on literature (the Gidget novel series), films (‘Beach Party’ (1963), ‘Beach Blanket Bingo’ (1965)), and music (The Beach Boys), streaming services like Netflix have included this genre in their roster, focusing on stories that entertain and uplift the audience.

8. Soul Surfer (2011)

Based on professional surfer/shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton’s memoir ‘‘Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board,’ ‘Soul Surfer’ tells the true story of Hamilton, the attack by the tiger shark that compromised her love for surfing, and her subsequent inner healing that brought her back to the seas, making her a symbol of strength for people worldwide. The movie shows how Hamilton used her love of the sea to help others overcome their fear of it, including little kids in Phuket, Thailand, in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. AnnaSophia Robb plays Bethany Hamilton. Directed by Sean McNamara, ‘Soul Surfer’ stars AnnaSophia Robb as Bethany Hamilton. You can stream it here.

7. Itxaso and the Sea (2023- )

María Cortés’ Spanish drama series ‘Itxaso and the Sea’ centers on 17-year-old Itxaso (Nerea Mazo), who arrives at the seaside town of Donibane, where her estranged father, Mikel (Jon Plazaola), runs a surfing school. Her mother, Elene (Itziar Atienza), sent her there to avoid the dangers that her daughter could be subjected to considering her inheritance. However, Mikel’s tragic past, which resulted in his and Elene’s separation, might be a bone of contention between him and Itxaso. With a relatable story and a serene setting, ‘Itxaso and the Sea’ is a powerful coming-of-age series about untapped emotions and passions. You can stream it here.

6. Into the Wind (2022)

This Polish romance is directed by Kristoffer Rus and explores the romance between privileged teenager Ania (Sonia Mietielica) and kitesurfing instructor Michal (Jakub Sasak), who meet at a seaside resort in Hel (Poland). As Ania and Michal begin exploring their attraction for each other, they realize their near and dear ones do not appreciate their relationship. Will their different worlds keep them from riding the waves of love? ‘Into the Wind’ is a cliché modern romantic drama that can still serve as a good binge for those who can never have enough of young-love-at-the-beach movies. You can watch it here.

5. Malibu Rescue: The Series (2019)

Created by Savage Steve Holland and Scott McAboy, ‘Malibu Rescue: The Series’ follows a group of youngsters/aspiring junior lifeguards who take part in the Malibu Junior Rescue Program and want to become professional lifeguards and own their tower at the Malibu beach. A series primarily made for kids, ‘Malibu Rescue: The Series’ explores hard work, teamwork, and friendship themes. The cast includes Jackie R. Jacobson, Ricardo Hurtado, Abby Donnelly, Alkoya Brunson, Breanna Yde, and Bryana Salaz. You can watch the series here.

4. Solo (2018)

‘Solo’ is an unsettling narrative that unfolds the harrowing true ordeal of a surfer, Álvaro Vizcaíno (played by Alain Hernández), who lost his grip on a towering sandy cliff while en route to the surf, plummeting perilously below, in 2014. The Spanish film chronicles his desperate struggle for survival amidst rising tides as he fights to stay afloat, interwoven with poignant flashbacks to the pivotal moments of his life. Reminiscent of Blake Lively’s ‘The Shallows,’ ‘Solo’ is directed by Hugo Stuven and is a gripping tale of a surfer’s s battle against nature’s ruthless forces. Feel free to check out the movie here.

3. Outer Banks (2020-)

‘Outer Banks,’ created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, is a thrilling teen drama series that perfectly blends the allure of treasure hunting with the sun-soaked world of surfing. Set against the backdrop of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the show follows a group of working-class friends known as the “Pogues” as they navigate the high-stakes quest for hidden treasure while unraveling dark family secrets. Central to the show’s appeal is the breathtaking coastal setting and the thrilling surf scenes that add an adrenaline-pumping dimension to the narrative. The charismatic ensemble cast, led by Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, and Rudy Pankow, delivers performances that bring the surf culture to life, making ‘Outer Banks’ an exhilarating and visually captivating surfing-related series that’s impossible to resist. Feel free to check it out here.

2. Resurface (2017)

‘Resurface,’ directed by Wynn Padula and Josh Izenberg, is a poignant and concise documentary that chronicles the remarkable transformation of Iraq war veteran Bobby Lane. Struggling with relentless nightmares, depression, and seizures, Bobby was on the brink of suicide until he crossed paths with Van Curaza, a former big wave surfer who founded Operation Surf. This encounter marked the beginning of Bobby’s healing journey through the therapeutic embrace of surfing. Fueled by compelling research affirming the ocean’s profound therapeutic potential, organizations like Operation Surf and the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation are dedicated to aiding veterans in their battle against physical and psychological trauma. You can watch the documentary here.

1. Surviving Summer (2022-)

‘Surviving Summer‘ is an Australian teen drama television series co-created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston. The storyline revolves around the rebellious teenager, Summer Torres, who faces expulsion from her Brooklyn high school. In a twist of fate, she is sent to stay with the family of an old friend of her mother’s in Australia. There, she becomes entwined with a group of competitive surfers, setting the stage for a series of turbulent events and misadventures shaping her journey. You can stream the series here.

Read More: Best Sports Documentaries On Netflix