Is Beast on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, ‘Beast’ is a survival thriller movie that follows Dr. Nate Samuels and his daughters, Meredith Samuels and Norah Samuels. In order to reconnect with his children, Nate brought the girls to a wildlife reserve in South Africa, where he has fond memories of his wife. During the trip, the wildlife biologist and his friend are disturbed by the news of an animal terrorizing the local population. When the family of three becomes the next target of a man-hunting wild lion, they try their best to escape with their lives.

Starring Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Sharlto Copley, the film is a nail-biting trip set in South Africa’s natural landscape. Thanks to the phenomenal work of the cast members, the movie has gained praise from many for its action-packed scenes that are well-balanced with heartwarming moments. If the film’s premise has captured your interest and made you eager to check it out yourself, we are to help you out!

What is Beast About?

‘Beast’ follows wildlife biologist Dr. Nate Samuels and his daughters, Meredith Samuels and Norah Samuels, during their trip to a wildlife reserve in South Africa. What was meant to be a heart-lifting trip for Nate in order to reconnect with his young daughters is overshadowed by the news of an animal that is targeting humans in an unusual manner. During an outing, the Samuels and their friend become a target of the so-called beast, which turns out to be a man-hunting lion. If you want to know what happens next, here’s how you can watch the film.

Is Beast on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not host ‘Beast’ on its platform. However, the streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Tremors: Shrieker Island.’ Delving into the realm of science fiction, the movie revolves around genetically modified creatures that rage a fatal war against humans.

Is Beast on Hulu?

While Hulu does not have ‘Beast,’ the platform’s vast media library more than makes up for it. those interested in watching a movie similar to the Idris Elba starrer may enjoy ‘In The Heart Of The Sea.’ Based on a true story, the film details the sinking of a whaling ship in the early 1800s due to an attack by an enormous white whale.

Is Beast on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not offer ‘Beast’ to its subscribers. Instead, users can utilize their membership to check out ‘Maneater‘ and ‘Grizzly.’ These movies also revolve around animals that are intent on causing harm to humans.

Is Beast on HBO Max?

Though HBO Max does not have ‘Beast,’ it does have some excellent films you might like. For those intrigued with the premise of the Baltasar Kormákur directorial, we recommend ‘Jurassic Park‘ and ‘Godzilla.’ Both films are based around ferocious animals in conflict with humans.

Where to Watch Beast Online?

As of writing, ‘Beast’ is not available on any online platforms for our readers to enjoy. They can instead check out the movie in their nearest theatres by booking a ticket here!

How to Stream Beast for Free?

Given the unavailability of ‘Beast’ on digital platforms, you can not stream it for free. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the film. Paying proper channels to check out your beloved movie will show your support for those who have worked hard to make it.

