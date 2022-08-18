Where Was Beast (2022) Filmed?

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, ‘Beast’ is a survival thriller movie that follows a recently widowed father, Dr. Nate Samuels, and his two young daughters, Meredith and Norah. After a lot of planning, they decide to travel to a game reserve managed by their family friend and wildlife biologist, Martin Battles. While they hope that the trip will clear out their minds and help them find some peace, things take a wild and deadly turn all of a sudden.

Now, Nate and his daughters find themselves stuck in a fight for survival as a bloodthirsty and man-eating lion begins hunting for them and kills anyone that comes in its path. The narrative takes some unexpected turns throughout, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats till the very end. Moreover, the setting of a semi-arid jungle with wildlife all around is bound to make you wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘Beast.’ In case you are curious to know all about them, we have got you covered!

Beast Filming Locations

‘Beast’ was filmed in its entirety in South Africa, specifically in Limpopo, Northern Cape, and Cape Town. The principal photography for the Idris Elba-starrer commenced in early June 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Since the story is set in South Africa, it should not be a surprise that the filming unit decided to choose South Africa as the production location. This choice helped them add a touch of authenticity to the narrative and give the viewers a much more immersive viewing experience. So, let’s not waste any time and navigate the specific sites where the beast was lurking!

Limpopo, South Africa

Various pivotal scenes for ‘Beast’ were lensed in Limpopo, the northernmost province of South Africa. The cast and crew traveled across the rural areas of the province to shoot different sequences against suitable backdrops. Limpopo worked as an ideal filming site as it has areas that were perfect for portraying the wildlife reserve owned by Martin and the surrounding areas. Furthermore, it appears that the locals were helpful in making the filming process in the area as smooth as it was.

Northern Cape, South Africa

For filming purposes, the production team of ‘Beast’ also set up camp in the Northern Cape, the largest as well as the most sparsely populated province in South Africa. Much like in Limpopo, Idris Elba and the rest of the filming unit covered many rural areas, including Upington, in the province to get all the necessary shots for the film. Interestingly, for a scene where Dr. Nate is in a watering hole, they did not use an actual watering hole so as to not disturb the existing one for the animals. Instead, they created a fake set with water and some trees and rocks.

Cape Town, South Africa

A few additional portions for ‘Beast’ were also taped in Cape Town, the seat of the Parliament of South Africa and one of the three capitals of the nation. Due to the diverse and vast landscape and its picturesque beauty, the production team chose Cape Town to record some scenes, mostly exterior, for the thriller movie. Apart from the Baltasar Kormákur directorial, Cape Town has served as a prominent production location for different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Kissing Booth,’ ‘Dredd,’ ‘Blood Diamond,’ ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ and ‘Resident Evil.’

Read More: Best Survival Movies