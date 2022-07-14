Where is Netflix’s Resident Evil Filmed?

Based on the eponymous video game series by Capcom, Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ is an action–horror series developed by Andrew Dabb, and is the eighth live-action adaptation after the eponymous movie series. The narrative is set in two different timelines — 2022 and 2036. The former plotline focuses on two 14-year-old sisters, Jade and Billie Wesker, who move to Umbrella’s planned community, New Raccoon City. Soon, they discover that their father has some dark secrets that have the potential to cause the annihilation of the entire world.

The other timeline takes place 14 years in the future and follows one of the sisters, Jade. She is trying her best to survive in the post-apocalyptic world, where only 15 million humans remain and billions of people and animals are infected with the T-virus. With the same location portrayed in two different timelines, the audience is bound to be curious and scratch their heads wondering about the actual filming sites that appear in the series. In case you are one such curious soul, allow us to share all the information we have gathered about the same!

Resident Evil Filming Locations

‘Resident Evil’ is lensed in South Africa and England, specifically in Cape Town and London. The original plan of shooting the first season from June to October 2020 was forced to be shelved for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the following year, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the action series commenced in February 2021 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Now, let us take you through the specific locations showcased in the Netflix series!

Cape Town, South Africa

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Resident Evil’ are taped in and around Cape Town, the largest city of the Western Cape province in South Africa. The production team travels across the legislative capital city to get several interior and exterior shots against apt backdrops. In particular, some dilapidated local buildings, including Werdmuller Centre at 189 Main Road in Claremont and the Maitland Abattoir (Old Abattoir Premisese) at 53 Berkley Road in Ndabeni, served as a couple of production sites for filming some pivotal on-location scenes for season 1. However, the Werdmuller Centre has reportedly shut down.

For taping most of the internal scenes for the series, the cast and crew of the action series set up camp in Cape Town Film Studios. Located on Film City Boulevard in Dreamworld, Cape Town Film Studios is known to be the first custom-built high-tech film studio complex in the entire nation. The studio is home to five different soundstages of varying sizes spread over five different buildings, with state-of-the-art support services.

Furthermore, some sequences for the inaugural season were also lensed aboard the Sarah Baartman and S. A. Agulhas, with the help of a company that specializes in underwater filming, Frog Squad. The Sarah Baartman is an environmental protection vessel of the Damen Offshore Patrol Vessel 8313 class, based in South Africa. On the other hand, S. A. Agulhas is a former polar research vessel and an ice-strengthened training ship based in South Africa as well. After retiring in April 2012, she was moved to the South African Maritime Safety Authority where she is used as a training ship.

London, England

Additional portions of ‘Resident Evil’ season 1 were recorded on location in London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. Situated on the River Thames in southeast England, London has a prominent influence on art, culture, fashion, entertainment, education, media, health care, commerce, and finance, to name a few. The capital city is home to several attractions as well, including the National Gallery, Science Museum, Tate Modern, Tower of London, and British Museum. Over the years, London has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows such as ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ and ‘Man vs. Bee.’

Read More: All Resident Evil Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best