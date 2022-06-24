Where is Man vs Bee Filmed?

Created by Rowan Atkinson (‘Johnny English‘) and William Davies, ‘Man vs. Bee’ is a British comedy series that revolves around a bumbling dad named Trevor who lands a job as a housesitter. For his first assignment, he must take care of a wealthy woman’s luxurious mansion consisting of many prized possessions, including expensive artwork, vintage cars, and a lovable dog named Cupcake. It all seems too easy of a gig until a mischievous bee enters the scene.

The bee starts to make life difficult for Trevor, so much so that he takes some extreme measures just to get the bee out of the property. In the process, he damages several possessions within the lavish mansion, uses a flamethrower, and indulges in a set of other wild tactics, to win the war against the bee. The unique narrative of ‘Man vs. Bee’ keeps the viewers hooked on the series to find out who wins in the end, the bee or Trevor. Meanwhile, the backdrop of the expansive mansion that Trevor takes care of, along with other locations that appear in the comedy series, intrigues them. So, if you wish to learn more about the production sites utilized for the Rowan Atkinson-starrer, we have got you covered!

Man vs. Bee Filming Locations

‘Man vs. Bee’ is filmed in England, specifically in London and the counties of Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series took place in the summer of 2021. Since the storyline is set in England, it makes sense why the production team chooses the cities and counties of England to shoot the series.

Anne Mensah, vice president of content at Netflix, said a few words about filming the British series in the UK. She stated, “Setting up a team entirely based in the UK was always about being able to better connect to the fantastic program makers we have here – to provide a space for writers, producers, and actors that feels local, friendly, and familiar but also provides talent the opportunity to make shows that will impact on a global scale.” Now, let’s traverse the specific locations showcased in the comedy series!

London, England

London serves as one of the prominent filming sites for ‘Man vs. Bee.’ The production team supposedly tapes a large chunk of interior and exterior shots across the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. Standing on the River Thames in south-east England, London has played a huge role in the filming industry over the years. Movies and TV shows like ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and ‘The Crown,’ are all filmed in the capital city.

Aylesbury, England

In early August 2021, the cast and crew of ‘Man vs. Bee’ were spotted filming some pivotal scenes in and around an old courthouse in Aylesbury, a county town of Buckinghamshire. As per reports, there was a green screen in the courtyard with a fake sign on the wall saying “HMP Wandsworth.” Apart from this comedy series, the county town has featured in several filming projects, including ‘A Clockwork Orange,’ ‘The Counselor,’ and ‘And Then There Were None.’

Rowan Atkinson spotted filming his new Netflix comedy Man Vs. Bee. pic.twitter.com/9Le8HmRbma — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 12, 2021

Bovingdon, England

Later, in mid-August, the production team traveled to Bovingdon, a village in the county of Hertfordshire, to lens additional portions for the inaugural season of the comedy series. In particular, a few important sequences were taped just outside Halo Hearing Solutions. It is a hearing aid store located at 81B High Street in Bovingdon.

