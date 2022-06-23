Is Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the MTV animated TV series of the same name by Mike Judge, the same creator helmed ‘Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe’ which is an animated science fiction movie. The adult comedy film is a sequel to the 1996 movie ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,’ making it the second film adaptation of the popular animated series. The storyline involves the adventurous journey of the two titular characters who time travel to the year 2022. The movie features impressive performances from the voice cast, comprising Mike Judge, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Nat Faxon. The fans of the original movie and the animated series have been looking forward to this film. If you are one of them, we have all the information you need about the same!

What is Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe About?

The narrative of ‘Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe’ revolves around two mischievous best friends — Beavis and Butt-Head. The two are involved in a NASA space mission in 1998 penetrating through space and end up going through a black hole only to reemerge on Earth in the year 2022. With the NSA and US government hot on the trail of Beavis and Butt-Head, the clueless pals try their best to fit in and adjust to modern life. If you wish to find out more about the notorious teens, you would have to watch the animated film yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe on Netflix?

No, ‘Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe’ is not available to stream on Netflix. But don’t let it stop you from turning to similar animated films that are accessible on the streaming giant, such as ‘Over the Moon‘ and ‘Klaus.’

Is Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe’ is not included in the streamer’s content catalog. However, there are other alternatives that you can enjoy watching on the platform. We recommend you tune into ‘The Croods: A New Age‘ and ‘Antz.’

Is Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe’ is available on Amazon Prime Video, but you can access it only by using the Paramount+ add-on on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same, here! In the meanwhile, you can put your subscription to good use by watching similar films that are included in its regular offerings. You may want to catch ‘Nerdland‘ and ‘Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie!.’

Is Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for the adult animated film on other streaming platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library of content. In the meanwhile, you can turn to other alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius‘ and ‘The Rugrats Movie.’

Where to Watch Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe Online?

Since ‘Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe’ is a Paramount+ original movie, you can watch the animated film on Paramount+’s original website by heading here. In addition, you can catch the movie on Amazon Prime Video using the Paramount+ add-on, as mentioned above. Besides that, there is currently no other way to stream or purchase it on any other digital platform.

How to Stream Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe for Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+ gives free access to its content to new users for the first 7 days. Moreover, Amazon Prime subscribers can include Paramount+ add-on for free for the first week as well. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these trial periods to catch ‘Beavis And Butt-Head Do the Universe’ for free. Having said that, we urge our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content rather than resorting to unethical means to do the same!

