Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, ‘Bell Bottom’ is an Indian action film set in the 1980s. It is loosely based on the real-life events where three airplanes of the Indian Airlines were hijacked by Khalistani separatists. The cast is helmed by Akshay Kumar, who plays a RAW agent. It also includes Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor, who play significant roles in the film. If you are curious to know more about the thriller movie and how you can watch it, here is everything we know!

What Is Bell Bottom About?

The film revolves around Anshul Malhotra, an undercover RAW agent who goes by the name Bell Bottom. A plane that lands in Amritsar gets hijacked, and it is the seventh such incident in five years. So, Malhotra is brought in to deal with the situation. As one can imagine, the stakes are high as many lives are on the line, including that of hundreds of hostages. One wrong move can lead to a war between nations.

Is Bell Bottom on Netflix?

Netflix has an array of interesting action thrillers, but unfortunately ‘Bell Bottom’ is not one of them. However, if action movies set in international locations are what you are looking for, you can watch films such as ‘Beckett’ and ‘Extraction.’

Is Bell Bottom on Hulu?

No, ‘Bell Bottom’ is currently not available on Hulu. But there are similar films that will satisfy your itch. For example, ‘Hotel Mumbai,’ which is inspired by the real-life attacks on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India. Then there is the Tom Cruise-starrer classic movie ‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.’

Is Bell Bottom on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Bell Bottom’ is not yet available on Amazon Prime Video. The Hindi-language film released in theatres in August 2021, and sources claim it will be available on the streaming platform four weeks later. In the meantime, you might find films like ‘Unlocked’ and ‘Black Book’ quite interesting. Both these movies take us to different parts of the world and are high on the thrill factor.

Where to Watch Bell Bottom Online?

The film premiered on August 19, 2021, in theatres in India. Since the film is running only in the theatres, it is not yet available on any digital platforms. You can click here to book your tickets to the nearest movie theatre to watch this action thriller. In an interview in August 2021, Akshay Kumar admitted that the decision for a theatrical release was that of the film’s producers. However, he suggested that they would be open to the idea of making it available on streaming platforms as well. But for now, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed and wait for the formal announcement.

How to Stream Bell Bottom for Free?

We do not encourage the consumption of content through any illegal methods. As mentioned above, the film is currently available only in movie theatres, so there is no other way to watch it except for going old school.

Read More: Best Akshay Kumar Movies