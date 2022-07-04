Is Bid for Love Based on the True Story of Lawainna Patterson?

Directed by Arthur Muhammad (‘Carter High’), ‘Bid for Love’ is a thriller drama film. The story revolves around Sasha Morgan (Dawn Halfkenny), who is dating drug dealer Memphis (Blue Kimble) at the start of the film. One day, Memphis suddenly tells her they must leave the city. While they are in their car, armed men catch up to Sasha and Memphis, and the former is shot in the shoulder in the violent encounter. Five years later, Sasha gets out of prison after serving time because of Memphis’ actions and is determined to get her life back on track. Memphis is apparently long dead. Despite his illegal activities, Sasha genuinely loved him. She begins to grow close to Malik (Adrian Lockett), who showers her with gifts and helps her regain her footing in the world. However, Sasha soon discovers that Malik has a darker side as well.

‘Bid for Love’ is a commentary on the pitfalls of modern love. It is also a young woman’s journey of self-discovery. If the grounded premise of the film has made you wonder whether it is inspired by actual events, we got you covered.

Is Bid for Love a True Story?

Yes, ‘Bid for Love’ is based on a true story. It is the loose cinematic adaptation of ‘My Mistakes Do Not Define Me,’ a play by Lawainna Patterson, who based the plot on her own experiences, and Shelly Garrett. Erick S. Gray and N’Tyse transformed the play into a cinematic script. Patterson serves as an executive producer on the film.

In a June 2022 interview with CBS DFW, Patterson stated that she still couldn’t believe that her local play had been turned into a BET film. “I’m excited; I’m still in awe, I’m like is this really real.” the Dallas-based playwright said. “Yeah, it’s real; you asked for this.”

She added, “I think that people need to know about who you are dating, and when you are dating someone, is it love or is it all a façade.” Producer London Williams told the same outlet that he was drawn to the plot because of the mental health aspects of it and how it depicted the importance of therapy. “Going to the therapy has always been a ‘misnomer’ in the African American diaspora. So, we wanted to make sure that the story is played out the right way,” the ‘Black Diamond’ producer stated.

Williams also reportedly said that North Texas has numerous young, ambitious, and talented filmmakers, and he would love to give them a platform to express their creativity. For Muhammad, the film was an opportunity to collaborate with Halfkenny again. “It was a pleasure working with the cast. This is the second time I’ve had the pleasure of working with Dawn. Our first project together was ‘First Impression’ which also aired on BET. Dawn is originally from Killeen, Texas; so it was nice to have her in the lead role in a film shot in Dallas,” Muhammad said in an interview.

For Patterson, who was 54 when the film was released, ‘Bid for Love’ is an opportunity to take her story to a much wider audience. “I just say you can always move forward no matter where you are. Just make sure whatever you want to do, you do it and do it to the best of your ability,” she told CBS DFW. Clearly, ‘Bid for Love’ is based on a true story, even though its makers took certain creative liberties, including with the names of the characters.

