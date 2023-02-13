Is Brooke Bailey Dating Anyone? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Entrepreneur, businesswoman, and model Brooke Bailey appeared in Season 2 of the famous reality series ‘Basketball Wives LA,’ which follows a group of women who are married, engaged, dating, or romantically linked to professional basketball players. When she first appeared on the show back in 2012, Brooke was romantically linked with Vernon Leon Macklin, an American basketball coach and former professional basketball player. She reappeared on the show in its tenth season, and fans are intrigued to know the details of her life and who she is dating. Naturally, we got intrigued to dig deeper into her personal life, and here’s everything we found.

Brooke Bailey’s Age, Family, and Background

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, 45-year-old Brooke Bailey is a phenomenal woman and a proud mother of three kids, two boys and a beautiful daughter. Tragedy struck Brooke’s family when her beloved daughter, Kayla, was taken away from her arms in a tragic death. Though details about the incident have not been released, it is speculated that she may have passed away in a car accident. Kayla was a beautiful hairstylist and entrepreneur who had started her own business, KNB INC before she was taken at the ripe age of 25.

The incident deeply affected the family, and to commemorate her death, Brooke got a beautiful tattoo of her late daughter. Brooke herself comes from a very loving family where she grew up with a brother. The reality TV star has made her successful presence on and off the screen. She is undeniably the most popular among all the ‘Basketball Wives’ cast members. Brooke is an entrepreneur and is often seen promoting her luxury skincare line, Skin by Brooke Bailey, on her social media.

Her brand aims to provide the best line of skincare to tackle skin ageing problems faced by millions of people across the globe. She also has a successful clothing line of sportswear and casual wear, Opulent Icon, for women. Like most rich and successful women, especially “trophy wives,” Brooke has her own Book Club, Brooke Bailey Book Club, where she shares the latest read books and provides recommendations for new books.

Is Brooke Bailey Dating Anyone?

Brooke Bailey is reportedly single and is living her life without any regret, flourishing, glowing, and growing each day. Brooke was married to former basketball player Ronnie Holland. They tied the knot at a high-profile ceremony in 2014. In 2016, the pair reportedly renewed her vows in an exclusive ceremony in Malibu, California. However, after enjoying married life for a few years, the pair split up. Though details of their relationship and the reason behind the split were not made public, one could only speculate that the cause might be differences in opinions. In a now-deleted post, she wrote, “Wife sounds better than girlfriend, but single sounds better than stupid. Yes. I’m single.”

She went on to talk further about the split and her future romantic plans, where she added, “The next person that’s with me like if you eff with me, you’re stuck with me. That’s it. The first time I got married, I was like 20, and the second time I got married, I knew I should not have been marrying him, but I was like, ‘I’m going to do it for my kids,’ which was the wrong decision.” In the past, she was also romantically linked with Rashard Lewis, the ex-NBA for whom she appeared on the show. As of writing, Brooke is very happy in her single life, and she is greatly supported by her friends and family. We wish Brooke all the luck and hope in her future endeavors.

Read More: Where are The Basketball Wives Now?