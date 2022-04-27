Is Bullsh*t The Game Show Scripted or Real?

With up to a million dollars on the line, Netflix’s ‘Bullsh*t The Game Show’ offers its contestants a chance to win big through trivia, even if they don’t always have the correct answer. It thus doesn’t matter if they’re an intellect or not because all they need are some incredible bluffing skills to convince others that they know what they’re talking about to climb the money ladder. This, of course, takes a strange turn sometimes, making the cynics in the audience naturally question precisely how much of the series (if at all) is authentic — so here’s what we know about it.

Is Bullsh*t The Game Show Fake or Real?

Created by Christopher Potts as well as Jonty Nash from the production company Nobody’s Hero, ‘Bullsh*t The Game Show’ has been touted as an unscripted series from the get-go. In other words, this Howie Mandel (‘Deal or No Deal’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’) hosted extravaganza is seemingly as genuine as it can be — with almost nothing being pre-penned or directed. Its primary concept is obviously carefully thought out and set up, which is why producers are present at every step of the way for ideal execution, as made clear in the series itself, but that’s it.

What’s more important, though, is the fact that the behind-the-scenes officials supposedly don’t interfere with the contestants’ actions, explanations, or game plans, no matter what they might be. The trivia questions might be specifically selected for them after considering their past experiences and profession, yet their spiel to justify their responses has nothing to do with the producers. If it did, we believe season 1’s Jason Marks definitely would’ve done at least a bit better instead of just getting flustered, fumbling, and losing out on the very first question.

Another proof of every situation essentially being unaided is Howie Mandel’s subtle stalling following each answer by the contestants, giving them a few seconds to collect their thoughts before they either have to tell the truth or start bullsh*tting. The entire process actually makes it evident that he learns how everyone – the player and the challengers – responds in real-time, so he has to employ his experience to manage the ensuing moments in the way he deems fit. Therefore, even the host isn’t handed any prepared material, further demonstrated by his quick, quirky banter with the participants.

However, we also can’t ignore the fact that editing plays a significant role in the way we see things on our screens, especially regarding the aspects of time and tells. Not only can we not be sure about precisely how long it takes the contestants to answer their questions or the challengers to call out BS, but the pinpointed tells are also dramatized by being shown again and again. Nevertheless, since it’s manipulation instead of manufacturing, none of it makes the Netflix original fake in any way, shape, or form.

It’s undeniable that post-production affects what we see and when, yet everything does flow smoothly on ‘Bullsh*t The Game Show,’ with ostensibly no significant cuts considering the contestant rotation. Thus, it appears as if the series is truly unscripted and unaided, making it one of the most authentically unique trivia game shows in recent years.

Read More: Where is Bullsh*t The Game Show Filmed?