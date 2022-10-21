Is Captain Grant’s Inn Haunted? Is It Still In Business?

Netflix’s ‘28 Days Haunted‘ is an exciting TV series that follows three separate paranormal investigation crews as they cut off their connection to the outside world and spend 28 days locked away inside a haunted building. Famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren mentioned that it takes about 28 days for the supernatural to pierce through the veil that separates our world from theirs. As this theory has never been proven beyond a point of doubt, the investigators on the show conduct their own experiments to test its validity. However, the experiences captured on camera are enough to send a chill down anyone’s spine, making ’28 Days Haunted’ a thrilling watch.

Captain Grant’s Inn in Preston, Connecticut, has been infamous for being a haunted establishment. People, not just from the United States but from all over the world, attempt to spend a night there, hoping to experience the supernatural. Moreover, with the inn being featured on the show, its popularity has skyrocketed in recent times. Let’s dive into the inn’s history and find out if it is still in business, shall we?

Is Captain Grant’s Inn Haunted?

After amassing a fortune, Captain William Grant decided to build his wife and children a massive house in Preston, Connecticut. Thus, Captain Grant’s Inn came into being, and at the time of its construction in 1754, it was one of the largest buildings in the area. Built close to Preston’s very first cemetery, the enormous mansion was passed down between three generations of Grants before changing hands and falling into disrepair. Still, it stood firm throughout the years, while the people who stayed inside talked about supernatural sightings.

It is said that Captain William Grant set off to sea, leaving his pregnant wife, Mercy Adelaide, and the couple’s two children alone in the house. As fate would have it, Captain Grant passed away while still at sea, off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and since the mailing system wasn’t as advanced as it is now, Mercy never received news of her husband’s death. Eventually, Mercy passed away in the 1800s, and reports claim that she and her children’s spirits inhabit the rooms of the inn. The building is also haunted by another spirit named Deborah, who was seemingly buried at the cemetery present on the grounds. Although Deborah wasn’t a part of the Grant family, she died in the 1700s and has roamed the corridors ever since.

People who have lived in the building talked about how they heard various noises, including stomping and banging in the attic, at night. Inn guests have also noticed the television turning on and off abruptly, while Mercy, wearing a colonial gown and holding the hands of her children, has been spotted in various locations around the establishment. Furthermore, a few people claimed they felt invisible hands on their faces. Surprisingly, Deborah’s haunting is quite different, and she has been known to contact previous inn guests. Reports claim that when a woman came to stay as a guest in the inn, she brought along an antique tea set like a little girl named Deborah had requested her over the telephone. That antique set remained in the building, and Deborah apparently moves it from place to place.

Is Captain Grant’s Inn Still In Business?

Yes! Despite the supernatural occurrences in the inn, it remains functional and in business to this very day. The current owner, Carol Matsumoto, bought the property in February 1994, and after renovating it completely, she opened the doors for visitors towards the end of May 1995. Interestingly, Carol claimed that she had no idea about the history of the place and was taken aback when customers at the inn began complaining of banging and stomping at night. That was when she began researching on her own, and by 2017, she came up with her book ‘The Ghosts of Captain Grant’s Inn,’ in which she details how spirits have always haunted the building. However, according to many, the spirits of Captain Grant’s Inn are friendly, as their supposed aim is to protect the building.

Although Carol received her fair share of complaints, in the beginning, she embraced the building’s history and realized that the supernatural element would help promote the place. Thus, at present, Captain Grant’s Inn proudly describes itself as an antique and haunted establishment, and it has been featured in several popular publications and TV shows. Carol claims that The Adelaide Room, which is infamous for being the hotbed of supernatural activities, remains booked throughout the year, and reservations for Halloween sell out as early as March. The inn also sells merchandise related to its eerie history, and we believe that Carol’s business will get to witness further success in the near future.

