Is Cara Dune Dead? Why Was Gina Carano Fired from The Mandalorian?

Portrayed by Gina Carano, Carasynthia “Cara” Dune is an important character in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, especially in ‘The Mandalorian.’ She is a human female from the planet Alderaan. After the destruction of her planet by the Galactic Empire, Dune became part of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, serving as a shock trooper during the Galactic Civil War. After the Empire fell and the Alliance transformed into the New Republic, she suddenly became more of a peacekeeper, guarding delegates and suppressing riots. She eventually quit and became a mercenary.

Dune encounters Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu on the planet Sorgan around 9 ABY. After initial hostility, Dune and Din become close acquaintances, coming to each other’s aid multiple times as the series progresses. As Carano was fired from ‘The Mandalorian’ in February 2021, many of you might be wondering whether Dune is dead in the show. Here is what we know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Cara Dune Dead?

After meeting Din, Dune helps him defend a village against Klatooinian raiders. When the Mandalorian finally leaves the planet, he and Dune express hope that they will see each other again. When Din returns to enlist Dune to get rid of the Imperial remnant at Greef Karga’s city, she happily joins him as it gives her another opportunity to take on the Empire.

Dune later becomes an associate of Karga on the planet Nevarro, eventually assuming the position of a marshal of the New Republic. She helps Din rescue Grogu and plays a pivotal role in the arrest of Moff Gideon. In the season 2 finale, she is present when Luke Skywalker arrives, cuts through the dark troopers, and rescues Dune, Din, Grogu, and the others.

Cara Dune isn’t dead in ‘The Mandalorian.’ In the season 3 premiere, after Din returns to Nevarro with Grogu, Karga tries to hire him for the marshal position. When Din asks about Dune, Karga reveals that she has been recruited for the New Republic Special Forces.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world,” Executive producer Rick Famuyiwa told Deadline. “It had to be addressed in the creative, and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that. It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

Why Was Gina Carano Fired from The Mandalorian?

Since she began portraying Cara Dune, Carano’s social and political observations made on social media have gotten her into trouble with certain sections of media and social media users. The tipping point came in February 2021 when she took to Instagram to share a post where disliking someone for their political views is compared to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source associated with Lucasfilm told them the studio was planning to fire the mixed martial artist-turned-actress for two months. The since-deleted Instagram post was “the final straw.”

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” said a Lucasfilm spokesperson in a statement made to the media shortly after. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Asked whether fans ever requested the character’s return, Executive producer Dave Filoni told Deadline, “It’s a great character. I get requests across the board for all types of characters. I’ve been with Star Wars, it’s coming on 20 years. It’s a great galaxy. The hardest thing is finding time and space for everyone out there.

Filoni continued, “George [Lucas] used to talk about when he was making the prequels, he had so many great characters and they all wanted screen time. How do you do it when your job is to tell the story of Anakin Skywalker? I relate to that.”

