Where Was The Mandalorian Season 3 Filmed?

The first live-action series in the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise, Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian‘ is a space Western fantasy series created by Jon Favreau that is set five years after the events of the 1983 movie ‘Return of the Jedi’ directed by Richard Marquand. The narrative follows a lone gunfighter and bounty hunter named Din Djarin, or The Mandalorian, who traverses the outer galaxy to protect the Force-sensitive child Grogu or Baby Yoda.

In season 3, Din Djarin is accompanied by his companion Grogu as he makes his way toward Mandalore to be forgiven for his mistakes in the past. Starring Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, and Emily Swallow, the show’s third season keeps the viewers hooked through each episode. At the same time, the setting of the fictional futuristic world and outer space is bound to make you wonder where ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 was shot. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details regarding the same!

The Mandalorian Season 3 Filming Locations

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 was filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. Expected to begin production in the summer of 2021, it got delayed as the LA soundstages were hosting the production of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘ at the time. After several months of delay, the principal photography for the third round of the science fiction series reportedly commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up in late March 2022.

Furthermore, the filming unit returned to work on some additional sequences for season 3 in early July 2022. Now, without wasting any time, let’s follow Din Djarin and Grogu in their adventures across the galaxy and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Disney+ show’s season 3!

Los Angeles County, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 were lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country. The production team reportedly set up camp in the MBS Media Campus at 1600 Rosecrans Avenue in the beach city of Manhattan Beach, in the southwestern region of the county, just like the previous seasons of the Disney+ series.

The film studio is spread across 22 acres and is home to 15 different sound stages, production offices, and support spaces that fulfills fulfill all kinds of filmmakers’ production requirements; it consists of additional office space in its Media Center, plenty of production support space, and a massive backlot area that also has a New York Street.

All these amenities make MBS Media Campus a suitable filming site for different projects, including ‘The Mandalorian.’ Furthermore, during the filming schedule of the third season, the cast and crew members were seemingly spotted taping a few key scenes in Burbank, a city situated in the southeastern end of Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley. Located in Southern California, Los Angeles County encompasses various kinds of terrains, including mountain ranges, valleys, rivers, lakes, a desert, islands, and forests.

Apart from MBS Media Campus, the county has numerous film studios belonging to five major production companies — Sony Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., and Universal Pictures. Moreover, it is home to many significant landscapes that are popular among tourists, such as Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Zoo, the La Brea Tar Pits, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, Venice Beach, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, to name a few.

