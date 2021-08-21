‘Chapelwaite’ is a horror drama series written by Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi, and they also serve as the showrunners. It follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody) and his children who move Charles’ ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners, a small town in Maine. There the family learns of the disturbing secrets about their house and heritage. The period setting and socio-cultural issues depicted in the show will make viewers wonder whether it is based on real incidents or true stories. If you are curious to find out more about the inspiration behind ‘Chapelwaite,’ here’s everything you need to know.

Is Chapelwaite Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Chapelwaite’ is not based on a true story. The series is an adaptation of ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ written by author Stephen King. The short story was first published in 1978 in King’s novel titled ‘Night Shift,’ a collection of the writer’s short stories. The short story references the fictional town of Jerusalem’s Lot, also known as Salem’s Lot. The town is the setting of King’s 1975 novel ‘Salem’s Lot,’ thus, making the short story a prequel to the book. Although, it is important to note that the short story was written years in advance and was published later.

The author has revealed that the fictional town of Jerusalem’s Lot is loosely based on the real town of Durham, Maine. The fictional town is a recurring location in King’s works. The primary setting of the short story Preacher’s Corners is also a fictional town. In Jerusalem’s Lot, the protagonist of the short story, Charles Boone, and his manservant, Calvin McCann, find remains of a Puritan settlement. The Puritans were a real group of English Protestants whose objective was to purify the Church of England by eradicating Roman Catholic practices.

The series dramatically expands upon the short story by adding several new elements that are not present in the original work. For example, Charles does not have a wife or children in the short story. However, in the television adaptation, he is married and has three children. Similarly, Charles is depicted as an aristocrat in the short story while he is a whaler in the series. The writers’ fascination with whaling inspired the change. They used their experiences of growing up in Mystic, a whaling town in Connecticut, to craft Charles and his family’s backstory.

Prejudice is one of the main themes of the show, and it is represented in the local community’s disdain and distrust towards Charles’ children because they are of a mixed race. Thus, the series also tackles xenophobia. Executive producer Donald De Line has said that while expanding upon King’s short story, the creative team focused on adding modern issues such as race and religion that will resonate with the viewers.

Ultimately, ‘Chapelwaite’ is a fictional story that is elevated through clever and informed storytelling choices, which help ground the narrative in reality. It captures the spirit of King’s original work and also expands upon it in a relevant and timely manner.

Read More: Where is Chapelwaite Filmed?