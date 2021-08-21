‘Chapelwaite’ is a horror drama series based on Stephen King’s short story ‘Jerusalem’s Lot.’ It tells the story of Captain Charles Boone, who relocates his family to his ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after the tragic death of his wife. The family faces terrifying situations and learns of dark secrets at their home. The period drama series is set in the 1850s and features some stunningly beautiful and era-appropriate locations. If you are curious to find out where the series is filmed, allow us to guide you through the filming locations of ‘Chapelwaite.’

Chapelwaite Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘Chapelwaite’ commenced on July 5, 2020, and was likely wrapped before the end of the year. Filming was supposed to begin in April 2020 but was postponed due to concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The series is set in Preacher’s Corners, a fictional town in Maine, but is actually filmed in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. Let’s take a closer look at the specific filming spots of the show.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), commonly known as Halifax, is the capital of Nova Scotia and the primary filming destination of the series. For the show’s first season, the cast and crew filmed scenes on location and on sets built in various parts of Halifax. It is centered around the Halifax Harbour, and many sequences were filmed near the harbor and its waterfront.

The municipality is a major economic and educational hub in Canada. Agriculture, fishing, mining, forestry, and tourism are some of the major industries in the region. Popular films such as ‘Titanic‘ and ‘The Lighthouse‘ were filmed in Halifax.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Dartmouth is a community located in HRM along the eastern shore of Halifax Harbour. Filming for some episodes of the show took place in the vicinity of Cole Harbour Heritage Farm Museum located at 471 Poplar Drive in Dartmouth. The museum offers a look at the rich agricultural history of Dartmouth. Some scenes are filmed in and around Dartmouth.

Newport Landing, Nova Scotia

The ancestral home of the Boone family is a recurring location in the series. Mounce Mansion, a house located at 98 Avondale Road in West Hants, acts as the exterior location for the Boone family house. According to local legends, the house is believed to be haunted.

Actress Emily Hampshire (who essays the part of Rebecca Morgan in the series) revealed that the cast and crew did experience some creepy moments while filming at the property. Some scenes are likely also shot at Avon River Heritage Society Museum and Avon Spirit Shipyard situated at 17 Belmont Road.

Other Locations in Nova Scotia

Some scenes for the first season were filmed on Avonport Beach, which falls in King’s County. Duncan’s Cove, a small rural community located some 19 kilometers from HRM, is also among the show’s filming locations. Nova Scotia offers a delightful mixture of urban locales and historical landmarks, making it a favorable filming site for a series with a period setting.

