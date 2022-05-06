Is Christine Quinn Leaving Selling Sunset?

After the overtly dramatic ‘Selling Sunset‘ season 5 finale, fans were shocked when the show indicated that Christine Quinn had left the Oppenheim Group. Moreover, the real estate agent being absent from the season 5 reunion, coupled with speculations about her bribing a client, made viewers wonder if this was the end of the road for her. As Christine is an integral member of the cast and contributes significantly to the show’s drama, we decided to jump in and find the truth!

What Happened to Christine Quinn?

Ever since the show’s inception, Christine has been quite an interesting cast member with her petty feuds, inclination towards drama, and at times direct honesty. However, over time, her antics have proved to be a little too much for most other cast members who have chosen to break connections with Christine. Initially, Christine was shown to be on good terms with Mary Fitzgerald. Yet, once Chrishell Stause arrived on the scene and struck up a friendship with Mary, Christine felt as if her position was threatened. This misunderstanding gave way to one of the series’ most significant feuds between Christine and Chrishell.

Even then, Christine had had a few allies by her side and was close friends with Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Amanza Smith. However, she got into a petty feud with Davina and soured their connection, while Maya and Amanza wandered away from the real estate agent over time. Still, in season 5, fans witnessed how Christine and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani got close to each other. Chelsea mentioned that she was pretty impressed with Christine, and the latter seemed content with her new friend and ally.

Nevertheless, Christine’s connection to the Oppenheim Group was severely threatened when she was accused of bribing one of Emma Hernan’s clients. Although the client in question had worked with Emma for a long time, Christine allegedly offered him $5,000 so that he would work with her instead. Interestingly, the whole matter came to light during the reunion, and Jason explained that the allegations were correct. Moreover, Jason Oppenheim and Emma Hernan interpreted the unethical action as a massive breach of trust. They immediately set up a meeting with Christine to hear her side of the story, but the controversial real estate agent never turned up. She also refused to explain her actions to any of the authorities, which made her lose all credibility within the Oppenheim Group.

Is Christine Quinn Leaving Selling Sunset?

When talking about the incident in the season 5 reunion, Jason Oppenheim mentioned that he had spoken to the client in question and knew what had exactly happened. Moreover, he also revealed that although he and Christine texted, they never got around to addressing the matter. Hence, considering the severity of her actions, Jason was quite confident about not giving Christine a place inside the Oppenheim group at present. Nevertheless, he did mention that the real estate agent could get her position back if she redeemed herself through an explanation or by bringing a significant amount of business to the firm.

While Christine is confirmed to have left the Oppenheim Group, it is unlikely that she will leave the show. For starters, there have been previous instances of members quitting the real estate agency but staying on as a part of the main cast. On the other hand, there has been no indication about the supposed departure from Netflix or Christine, and as things currently stand, the network would not do away with such an integral cast member on such short notice. Additionally, Christine’s absence from the season 5 reunion was explained by her sudden Covid-19 diagnosis. Thus, although Christine is no longer a part of the Oppenheim Group and has already started her own company, viewers can expect to see her in season 6 as she will not be leaving ‘Selling Sunset’ anytime soon.

