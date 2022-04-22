Was Christine Quinn Fired From Oppenheim Group? Where Is She Now?

There’s no denying that Christine Quinn has taken on a sort of villainous role in ‘Selling Sunset,’ but it’s also apparent she’s the reason the Netflix original is so perfectly, dramatically entertaining. However, she seems to have gone a little too far in the last two seasons alone, which is likely why none of her old Oppenheim Group co-workers allegedly associate themselves with her anymore. So now, since Jason has also conceded that Christine has crossed all lines, let’s find out everything there is to know about where the glamorous real estate agent stands today, shall we?

Was Christine Quinn Fired From The Oppenheim Group?

From the moment we first came across Christine Quinn back in March 2019, she has kept us captivated with her brutally honest opinions as well as her over-the-top antics. It all started with the way she didn’t really get along with then-newcomer Chrishell Stause, but she could’ve never expected that it would also affect/ruin her close friendship with Mary Fitzgerald. Since then, it’s just been downhill for the realtor because the number of people who’ve left “Team Christine” has only increased; they’re all done with her behavior and her active efforts to hurt those in the office.

Having destroyed her bond with Heather Rae Young (now El Moussa), Christine only had Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Amanza Smith by her side at the beginning of season 5. Yet, even that changed once she snapped at the latter and then claimed Davina would do anything to be liked by the associates, whereas Maya soon returned to her family in Miami. As for her connection with Vanessa Villela (highlighted in season 4), it appeared as if they’d simply drifted apart a bit, leading Christine to find a new friend in British-Nigerian newcomer/agent Chelsea Lazkani.

The supposed breaking point, though, came when the married mother of one told Emma Hernan – with whom she shares an ex – that she would like to start afresh, only to turn on her word soon after. As per the series, Christine offered one of Emma’s long-term clients $5,000 to work with her instead, all because she wanted to “sabotage” the entrepreneur “in any way possible.” Of course, this unethical stunt baffled both the brokerage’s founder Jason Oppenheim and manager Mary, especially as she’d already been warned for stating that Chrishell was only succeeding because she was dating “the boss” — although she used much more colorful words.

Despite insisting she did no such thing, Christine refused to share her side of the story with the hierarchy when asked, rather choosing to skip the critical meeting altogether. With that said, The Oppenheim Group’s official website indicates that she hasn’t left or been fired; she is still a part of the agency as a hard-working Realtor Associate. “I assure you I am at all the same events as [my co-workers],” Christine tweeted last year, referring to the complete lack of her realtor-related online presence. “I just do my job and head back to my family. Don’t need a photo to prove anything lol.”

Where is Christine Quinn Now?

Coming to where she is today, apart from devoting herself to her husband as well as son, all the while serving as a property expert in Los Angeles, Christine Quinn is also an author and an entrepreneur. Not only has she already released a makeup line with Ciaté London, but her equal parts prescriptive how-to, manifesto, and tell-all book ‘How to be a Boss Bitch’ will also debut around mid-May 2022. As if that’s not enough, she recently co-founded RealOpen with her husband, Christian Dumontet, to bridge the gap between real estate, finance, and digital assets. In short, the organization essentially allows people to buy a property with cryptocurrency.

