Are Heather and Tarek El Moussa Still Together?

There’s no denying that both Heather and Tarek El Moussa love not only one another but also the notion of love, but it’s the way they never shy away from either that captivates us the most. After all, whether it be on social media platforms or ‘Selling Sunset,’ it appears as if the accomplished real estate agent and the ‘Flip or Flop‘ star just can’t bear to be apart for long periods. So now that season 5 of the Netflix original has given us additional insight into their incredible romance, let’s find out more about Heather and Tarek’s connection as well as their current standing.

Heather and Tarek’s Selling Sunset Journey

Heather and Tarek first met on July 4, 2019, while celebrating the national holiday with mutual friends in Newport Beach, California, from where the sparks just could not be ignored. While he was on his docked yacht, she was merely enjoying her time as a recently single woman on a neighboring one. But soon, they found themselves on the same vessel, and it was love at first sight. However, Heather still refused to go out to dinner with him, only to later agree to drinks, leading to an actual date that lasted six hours (in person) and then continued for a few more on FaceTime.

Heather and Tarek’s second date – on July 22, 2019 – was when they decided to be exclusive, five days after which they essentially began to live together and became inseparable. It was a whirlwind for sure! From exchanging “I love yous” on date #5 to meeting Tarek’s ex-wife and two children, Taylor and Brayden, Heather and he did it all within months, going public in August 2019. Since then, they have managed to maintain their image while working hard on their relationship, family, and professional life, successfully juggling everything at once.

What’s more important is that Heather and Tarek continuously support each other and carefully talk out their issues, making their bond stronger with each passing day. The fact that the loved-up couple spent the holidays as a family (with his kids) before officially moving in together in 2020 further brought them closer. That is why Tarek didn’t even hesitate to propose to Heather around their first anniversary. Following another year of growth and memories, they ultimately tied the knot in front of all their loved ones on October 23, 2021, as documented in ‘Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do.’

Are Heather and Tarek Still Together?

We’re happy to report that more than just being blissfully married, Heather and Tarek El Moussa are currently planning to welcome their own children into the world through the IVF process. The former is actually sharing this journey on Instagram, where she has already revealed that her partner’s biological kids played a crucial role in this decision for her. “My love for Taylor and Brayden is almost indescribable,” Heather candidly penned. “It helped me realize that I am capable of being an incredible mom and that I can really do this… I just love being a bonus mom, and I couldn’t imagine my life not having and creating something with my husband!”

Moreover, Heather and Tarek continue to be entirely committed, as evidenced by their matching tattoos of one another’s initials and their wedding date. In addition, they never let go of any opportunity to gush about their love. “Behind every strong man, is a woman who holds it all together ❤️ and sometimes dips YOU! 🤣,” he recently expressed, in part. “All jokes aside… Heather is my better half!”

Alongside another post, Tarek wrote, “It really is crazy within one minute, you can meet someone, and the entire direction of your life can change. I have people tell me all the time how happy I look these days; from strangers, friends and family, [and] I even get tons of messages from you guys that you can really notice how much I’ve grown since meeting [Heather]!… Feeling so grateful for this life.”

Coming to Heather, on their 5-month wedding anniversary in March 2022, she penned, “…every single day since the moment we met you’ve made me feel like your wife you made me feel so special, loved, safe and beautiful. You truly are my Prince Charming, my soulmate, and my forever best friend. You opened your life to me to raise the kids with you, along side of you because you trusted me. I can’t express the love I have for them. And you did this. You brought them into my life. You made everything better, you made me realize [what] living was… I am obsessed with you & I am so in love with you.”

