Is Constance Nunes a Real Mechanic? Does She Really Work on Cars?

Netflix’s ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches‘ takes us into the inner workings of Temecula, California-based Gotham Garage and its crew as they take on dilapidated vehicles and use their skills to restore them to their glory days. Surprisingly, unlike other reality shows, ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ doesn’t focus on the crew’s interpersonal relationships. Instead, it takes us into the nitty-gritty of the automobile industry as we witness how the team procures spare parts, salvages essential items, and even finds a buyer willing to pay handsomely for the completed vehicle.

While Constance Nunes has been a regular sight on ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ since season one, her skills as a mechanic have often been questioned. Besides, as Nunes has risen to the top of what has always been a male-dominated industry, fans are curious to find out if she really works as a mechanic for Gotham Garage. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Is Constance Nunes a Real Mechanic?

Yes! We would like to confirm that Constance Nunes is a brilliant mechanic and an integral part of Gotham Garage. Interestingly, Nunes is originally from Portugal, although she grew up in Los Angeles, California, and has lived in the United States for the whole of her adult life. Reports state that Nunes’ father was an enthusiastic drag racer and a car builder whose whole life revolved around the automobile industry. Thus, Nunes grew up surrounded by cars and discovered her passion at a very young age. Even as a child, Nunes used to help her father around his workshop and soon realized that she wanted to build a career in this field. Thus, even while growing up, she kept nurturing her passion, which soon turned her into an experienced mechanic.

Before stepping into the spotlight through ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches,’ Nunes found popularity as a successful model as she posed for top brands such as Wrangler, Jockey, and Feral Cosmetics, among others. Moreover, she has also worked as a stuntwoman in some popular Hollywood movies. In fact, viewers will be surprised to know that Nunes’ love for cars and her interest in attending auto shows helped her enter the modeling industry.

Even though the automobile industry has always been a male-dominated place, Nunes never let that become an obstacle in her path. She knew that she could give any experienced mechanic a run for their money and hence began carving out a place for herself in the industry bit by bit. Although Constance Nunes is currently a critical part of the Gotham Garage team, she has collaborated with and worked in the aftermarket and service departments of several top-tier car brands like BMW, Audi, Acura, and Ford, amongst others.

Thus, with already a lot of experience to her name, Nunes grabbed at the opportunity to become a part of Mark Towle‘s team at Gotham Garage and soon proved her worth. She became one of the top mechanics at the garage in no time and even earned the respect of her colleagues. At present, apart from working at Gotham Garage, Nunes has gone on to extend her business as she runs Cars By Constance, which is based out of Murrieta, California. Witnessing Constance’s rise to the top has been inspiring to say the least, and we wish her the very best in all her future endeavors.

