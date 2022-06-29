Is Contraband (2012) Based on a True Story?

‘Contraband’ is a 2012 action drama that follows straight-laced Chris Farraday (Mark Wahlberg), who sinks back into a world of crime to save his family. Hailing from a family of criminals, Chris finally extracts himself from seedy activities and runs a business installing private security systems. However, when his bumbling brother-in-law Andy gets wrapped up in a drug deal gone wrong, Chris is forced to hatch a convoluted plot to help pay Andy’s debt.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film has a balanced narrative that, despite the significant crimes committed by the characters, seems quite authentic. Could parts of the story be taken from real-life events? Let’s take a look at whether ‘Contraband’ is based on a true story.

Is Contraband a True Story?

No, ‘Contraband’ is not based on a true story. The film is a remake of the 2008 Icelandic film ‘Reykjavik-Rotterdam,’ in which Baltasar Kormákur essays the lead and also produces. The actor then stepped into the director’s role for the remake, which was penned by first-time screenwriter Aaron Guzikowski. The original Icelandic film was written by Arnaldur Indridason and Oskar Jonasson, the latter also being its director.

The remake levies some changes on the original, most notably a change in setting to New Orleans. It also makes subtle changes to character arcs but keeps the story and central character relatively unchanged. Mark Wahlberg essays a particularly even-tempered hero who takes on danger and crime for all the right reasons. Wahlberg’s character is very similar to Kormákur’s in ‘Reykjavik-Rotterdam,’ including their brooding demeanor.

However, the shift in the setting is one that the director of ‘Contraband’ took very seriously. A year before work on the script began, he went on a scouting trip to New Orleans. Kormákur’s aim was to depict a realistic and gritty version of America. He also wanted to show a different side of New Orleans from the ones already depicted on screen.

Interestingly, Kormákur explained in an interview how he thought of his remake as essentially using a good story to make a new film. Thus, he has taken the original Icelandic story, which centers on smuggled alcohol, and molded it to fit an American context where the protagonist is smuggling counterfeit money.

The actor-turned-director also revealed how he was attracted to the story’s moral ambiguity and was well versed in “that world” (at least by Icelandic standards). He said that his mother’s brother had worked in such morally-ambiguous situations for a long time and helped on ‘Reykjavik-Rotterdam’ by providing real-world stories and details. For the Stateside remake, the production seemingly got help from the Department of Homeland Security for filming, making things look pretty authentic.

Ultimately, it can be concluded that ‘Contraband’ is an entirely fictional story that is crafted to be entertaining to audiences. The film, like its predecessor, gets a lot of authenticity from its setting, which dictates essential aspects of the plot. In fact, Kormákur seems to have attempted to give his fictional narrative and characters a particularly realistic backdrop, making the entire film feel quite grounded in real life. However, ‘Contraband,’ like the Icelandic film that it is a remake of, is not based on a true story.

