Where Was Contraband (2012) Filmed?

Helmed by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, ‘Contraband’ is an adrenaline-filled action thriller movie. Based on the 2008 Icelandic film ‘Reykjavik-Rotterdam,’ the narrative plunges the audiences into the deep smuggling networks of the world. Chris Farraday hoped he would escape the vocation of smuggling and rear a family lawfully, but that did not happen. He learns that Andy, his wife Kate’s brother, was smuggling drugs through the Mississippi River.

But Andy had to get rid of the shipment following a surprise inspection by the Customs, and now his bosses are furious. To save Andy, Chris returns to the smuggling business, jeopardizing his peaceful life. With double-crosses and indecision, the situation takes a drastic turn. The journey takes the viewers to New Orleans and Panama, and you must be curious whether the crew visited these places. If the doubt is killing the cat, let us revive it.

Contraband Filming Locations

‘Contraband’ was filmed in and around the US and Panama, especially in Louisiana and Panama City. Principal photography commenced on January 13, 2011, wrapping up shortly after that. Barry Ackroyd, the cinematographer of ‘The Hurt Locker‘ and ‘United 93,’ came on board as the director of photography. Tony Fanning, the art director of ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ joined the crew as the production designer. Panama features dramatic landscapes with high cliffs and coastal stretches to lure productions into the country. Furthermore, the Panama Film Incentive program offers a 25 percent cash rebate for eligible production expenditure, making for a highly lucrative deal. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was shot.

New Orleans, Louisiana

A bulk of sequences were filmed in New Orleans, as the dwelling of Chris and Kate is in the city per the film. Located near the Gulf of Mexico on the Mississippi River, New Orleans is famous for its round-the-clock nightlife, vibrant music scene, and magical allure. Moreover, the city harbors a film industry that clocks nearly a billion dollars. After its tryst with Hurricane Ida, the city has primarily reinvented itself.

The screenplay was rewritten mainly to accommodate New Orleans as the backdrop. In consequence, the city becomes a palpable character in the movie. The director sought to explore a grittier side of the city, which shows in the portrayal. The opening shots portray a glistening Crescent City skyline, whereas the rest of the movie opts for a dark and dingy palette. We visit shady container yards and out-of-order warehouses, and the camera often dwells in the shadows. The crew also visited the Mississippi River on one occasion. Several “Panama” sequences were also lensed in the city as the crew built a set from scratch.

Panama City, Panama

While a crew was filming scenes in New Orleans, second unit filming went underway in Panama City. Several exterior locations, including a high-speed car chase sequence, were filmed in the capital of Panama. A sequence in the film involves a boat being blown up. The crew created the scene near the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal, a tourist attraction in the city. A few heated scenes were filmed in the impoverished Panama City neighborhood of El Chorillo.

