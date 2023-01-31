Is Cunk on Earth Scripted or Real?

A show like ‘Cunk on Earth’ is hard to dislike given the premise of the show and the hilarious punches that the viewers get treated to. Portrayed by the talented Diane Morgan, Philomena Cunk is an interviewer who gets to opportunity to interview some of the most knowledgeable people in their fields in a documentary style. Only the conversations are from the realm of convention, and the questions asked by the interviewer often leave the person in front of them scratching their heads. While it is hilarious to see just how the comedian and the experts react, one cannot help but wonder if it is truly as realistic as the showrunners would have you believe. Luckily, we are here to explore the same and tell you what we know about the same!

Is Cunk on Earth Scripted?

‘Cunk on Earth’ is not completely scripted, and the quips that have had you laughing on the floor are not entirely fake. The creation of Philomena Cunk can be attributed to Charlie Brooker of ‘Black Mirror‘ fame. The character was conceived to be a part of different skits in ‘Weekly Wipe’ and quickly gained much love from the viewers. Soon enough, Cunk had another her own BBC mockumentary series titled ‘Cunk on Britain,’ which ran for five seasons between 2016 and 2018.

The Netflix show is a continuation of the BBC show as Diane Morgan takes Cunk across the globe. But how authentic are the interviews? Well, for the featured experts, these conversations are as real as they get. “They are just told they are being interviewed for a BBC history documentary, I think. They are quite flattered and are keen to explain their area of expertise. We are not taking the piss out of them, but it’s nice to see them struggling and having to recalibrate their ideas,” the comedian shared with Evening Standard.

As it turns out, Morgan immensely enjoys donning the persona of Philomena Cunk. While she and the showrunners have an idea of how to trap their guests, it is up to the comedian to make the most of these conversations. “Nothing you can say is wrong and you can do away with social niceties,” she explained. “You can do exactly what you want. It’s really freeing, I don’t need to worry. I prefer being her than me.” The interviews were the most enjoyable aspect. “I get a list of questions but you never know how it will go — it’s my favorite bit as there are less lines to learn.”

The questions posed by the Cunk during the numerous interviews are enough to make anyone tickle. For Morgan, it is essential to act as if her queries are indeed genuine doubts and that she is serious from the bottom of her heart. Needless to say, the interviewees cannot help but feel baffled that despite the professional demeanor of the person in front of them, the actual questions are far from what they might have expected. Meanwhile, the viewers at home Cunk’s question to either hilarious or actually valid. Despite the type of question, the result is guaranteed to get a chuckle out of anyone.

In other words, ‘Cunk on Earth’ is a version of a prank show that combines knowledge and laughter in the best way possible. While the showrunners do try to have a head start by preparing a few questions ahead of time, they tend to be basic guidelines that Morgan often deviates from depending on how the person in front of her responds. The sheer improvisation used by the comedian, combined with the determination of the experts to actually impart knowledge, makes for an entertaining experience.

