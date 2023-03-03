Is Daisy Jones and the Six’s Teddy Price Based on a Real Music Producer?

Prime Video’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ follows the rock music scene during the seventies. The story is told in documentary format, follows the turbulent journey of the titular band, and traces their personal struggles as well as their complicated relationships with each other. In its early episodes, the show establishes the common thread between Daisy Jones and the Six. It is the music producer Teddy Price. He plays a significant role in shaping the band and is more than just a producer. He becomes a father figure for everyone, especially Billy and Daisy, always trying to put them on the right path. His involvement with the singers makes one wonder if he is based on a real person. Let’s find out.

Is Teddy Price a Real Record Producer?

No, Teddy Price in ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ is not based on a real record producer. The show takes inspiration from the real rock bands during the seventies. Teddy’s character is a representation of the producers, especially African-American producers, who made a name for themselves in the industry. In this context, names like Berry Gordy and Quincy Jones come to mind.

Berry Gordy is known for founding the Motown record label and is known for collaborating on various songs with the Jackson 5. He is also known for his work with the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, and the Temptations, among others. Quincy Jones has been working in the music industry for more than seven decades and is known for his work on Michael Jackson’s albums like ‘Thriller’. He has also worked with Frank Sinatra and has been nominated for several Academy Awards.

While Teddy Price could be a representation of these highly successful African-American record producers, it cannot be confirmed whether he was specifically inspired by them. Considering that Daisy Jones and the Six is at least partially inspired by Fleetwood Mac, we can assume that the writers of the story looked toward the record producers who have worked with the band over the years. These people have been engrossed in the band’s drama and have witnessed their conflicts closely.

Talking about his work with Fleetwood Mac, Ken Caillat talked about the ups and downs with the band during the making of ‘Rumors’, one of their most successful albums. Caillat was with the band around the time when the going was tough with every member of the band. This was when Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were calling quits on their relationship, and Mick Fleetwood was going through a rough patch in his own marriage. “There were fights, breakups, drinking, drugs… We all indulged in substances. But I had to be a therapist and record producer. When everything was insane, I had to be sane. If there was a rule book, nobody gave me one,” he said.

We find the same thing happening with Teddy, who has to remain the voice of reason in the midst of the upheavals that the band goes through. Not only is he responsible for bringing them together, but he also takes responsibility to keep them together for as long as he can. Considering this, it is clear that his role has been created to reflect the roles that record producers have to extend in order to make sure that the band does its job while keeping everyone sane.

Read More: Is Dunne Brothers a Real Band? Is Filthy McNasty’s a Real Club?