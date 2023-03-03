Is Dunne Brothers a Real Band? Is Filthy McNasty’s a Real Club?

Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ follows the tumultuous journey of a band that is brought together to make things better for everyone involved. However, just when the band gets a taste of success, they disband, leaving the fans shocked about this sudden decision. Giving us an insight into the origins of the band, the series takes us through the steps that led to the formation of the titular band. It starts out as the Dunne Brothers, and morphs into the Six, and then further into Daisy Jones and the Six. Before they become successful and played some of the biggest arenas in the country, the Dunne Brothers play at a place called Filthy McNasty’s. If you want to find out more about the band and the place where they play for the first few months in LA then here’s what you should know.

Is the Dunne Brothers Based on a Real Band?

No, the Dunne Brothers in ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ is not based on a true band. It is created in the show by Billy and Graham Dunne, with the latter inviting his friends to join them. Because Billy is the leader of the group, he names it on his own surname and the other members show no objection regarding this. Later, however, Billy is forced to accept that the band has become much more than him and his brother and so, a change of name is proposed.

The idea of two brothers working together and forming a band is not a new one. There are several examples of such cases, like the Beach Boys, the Jackson Five, Bee Gees, and AC/DC, among others. The presence of a family member in the band not only raises the stakes for the songs but also creates room for drama where you can have two brothers pitted against each other when a conflict of ideas arises.

We see this happening right from the beginning, where Graham feels continuously overshadowed by his elder brother, Billy. The differences between them fuel the drama as Graham holds Billy responsible for the opportunities that they lost as well as for messing up not just his own life but also the band. Apart from this, the title of the band, the Dunne Brothers, also reflects Billy’s monopoly on the band. With the change of name, we see a shift in power in the band and that’s what makes its name so important at all times.

Is Filthy McNasty’s A Real Club?

Yes, Filthy McNasty’s was a real club in Los Angeles, though it doesn’t exist anymore. Now, in its place is the Viper Room, which continues to be a popular haunt of musicians and actors. Before it became Filthy McNasty’s, it was called the Melody Lounge. Having received a makeover, McNasty’s brought in the musical crowd with names like Elvis Presley and Mick Jagger showing up at the place. Much like what happens in the show, McNasty’s gave a place for the up-and-coming bands to display their talents. The owners were always open to new people.

In the 1980s, McNasty’s turned into Central and became the Viper Room in 1993. Despite the rebranding, the place continued to remain a popular place for celebrities to hang out at. This is the place where River Phoenix died of a drug overdose and Courtney Love almost died of one. The Viper Room also enjoyed Johnny Depp as its partner for a while, but the ownership has changed hands over the years. No matter who is in charge, the place remains a popular scene for rock and metal, among other genres.

Considering how important a location Filthy McNasty’s had been during its heyday, it makes sense that the creator of the story would use this place to not only invoke nostalgia in the audience but also to show them the struggles of the real-life bands and how much they had to toil to get themselves on the map.

