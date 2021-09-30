Dana Perino has been a member of the Fox News family for over a decade now, having joined the network in 2009 as a contributor, only to grow into one of their principal political analysts and anchors. She always wanted to be a journalist, but she initially studied Mass Communications at Colorado State University-Pueblo, followed by a Master’s in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Dana later got a chance to be the Press Secretary for the George W. Bush administration, which helped her come to Fox News. So now, let’s find out if she’s planning to move on from this organization as well, shall we?

Is Dana Perino Leaving Fox News?

From what we can tell, Dana Perino is not leaving Fox News and seems to be pretty happy with her role in the media company. Neither the journalist nor the firm has made any announcement concerning this matter as yet, meaning that talks of Dana walking away are only rumors at this point. In simple words, she will continue to serve as the co-anchor of the channel’s morning news program ‘America’s Newsroom’ every weekday from 9 to 11 a.m. ET while also being the co-host of ‘The Five’ each weekday from 5 to 6 p.m. ET. Dana is one of the founding panelists of the latter, which is a talk show with five commentators.

We should mention that Dana’s time at Fox News Channel (FNC) has even included her anchoring ‘The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino’ and covering specials on former/current US Presidents and legislative matters. It wasn’t instant, and she worked tirelessly to ascend the corporate ladder, which is why she is one of the go-to people for election or political commentary on the network today. The fact that Dana was the one who covered the 2020 presidential and vice-presidential debates and the early 2021 storming of the Capitol building, live, are proof of the above.

Dana is proud to be a Fox employee, and she makes that much evident by her social media profiles. A significant reason for this may be the freedom she receives from the network, after proving herself, to cover matters that she is interested in and that affects her, including opinion pieces. Another aspect of this freedom is that she can work as a public speaker, an author, be the president of Dana Perino and Company, and act as the founder of Minute Mentoring (a women’s leadership program). Dana has written three books until now, ranging from motivational to biographical.

The journalist currently resides in New York with her husband, Peter McMahon, who is 18 years older than his wife and appears to support every significant life and career decision made by her. She usually keeps her personal experiences out of the spotlight, so we do not know much about what goes on behind the scenes, yet there seems to be no indication that Dana is parting ways with Fox News. Therefore, we can say that she has been with the media company for 12 years and counting now.

Read More: Is Steve Patterson Leaving Twin Cities Live?