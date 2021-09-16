Having always been drawn to the art of conversation and kindness, Steve Patterson has such an enthusiastic temperament that he makes everyone feel warm, comfortable, and appreciated at all times. Honestly, this is probably the prime reason he’s been able to achieve tremendous success in the entertainment industry as a correspondent. After all, he is a familiar face on KSTP-TV’s ‘Twin Cities Live’ (TCL), having co-hosted the Channel 5 show since 2014. We’ve now seen him every weekday for roughly seven years, but it seems like it’s finally time to say goodbye. Thus, let’s find out the entire story, shall we?

Is Steve Patterson Leaving Twin Cities Live?

Although Steve Patterson hails from an area just outside of Pittsburgh, he is a proud graduate of Azusa Pacific University, from where he obtained a degree in Communication Studies with an emphasis on Media. He anchored several campus shows during his time there, which grew into covering red carpet events for a self-made entertainment website after graduation. From there, he found himself working with REELZ, created and hosted his own comedy show, and eventually landed a place on ‘5 Eyewitness News’ in December 2013. Steve’s work ethic, confidence, and overall personality led him to ‘Twin Cities Live.’

Steve was initially asked to serve as a guest-host for an installment of the series, which slowly turned into multiple fill-ins and then a permanent co-host position. This spot earned him numerous other opportunities as well, and now, he also works as the co-host for the ‘Donna and Steve Show’ on myTalk 107.1 FM radio from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays. From podcasts to weather commentary, Steve does it all. Regrettably, this packed schedule means that he can’t explore his ideas or spend quality time with his family. Thus, he chose to step away from ‘Twin Cities Live.’

While breaking the news on social media on September 15, Steve penned, “I will be leaving Twin Cities Live later this fall. It was tough to come to this decision. I have just LOVED working on the show. I have been so warmly welcomed into so many of your homes every day. And that is something I’ve always considered a real honor. Truly.” He then went on to thank and appreciate his co-host, Elizabeth Ries, before confirming that he will “continue to have fun on the radio.” It genuinely appears as if he just wanted more than the constant grind and chose to pursue it.

Steve also added, as seen above, “The flexibility that my new schedule will provide is worth mentioning. I’m excited to be home when the kids get home from school:) Heck, I might even enjoy an afternoon cup of tea and conversation with my wife…The new schedule will also allow me some space to pursue some creative opportunities and business ideas that rattle around in my brain.” Story-telling has been his forever love, though, and he implied that he’d stick with it. In other words, this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of Steve Patterson on our television screens, and we, for one, can’t wait to see what he’ll do next in Minnesota.

Steve’s last day at work or his replacement is yet to be announced.

Read More: