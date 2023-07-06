Is Deep Fake Love Scripted or Real?

As a Netflix original going way beyond the norm by comprising not only drama, tears, and romance but also outright manipulation into the production, ‘Deep Fake Love’ is truly unlike any other. That’s because it revolves around five couples as they put their relationship to the test for a chance to win €100,000, just to seemingly end up facing their worst fears while also having fun. We say seemingly because an artificial intelligence technique called deepfake is at play here to modify images, making it incredibly challenging for them to comprehend what’s real and not — so, let’s find out whether what we see is actually authentic, shall we?

Is Deep Fake Love Real or Scripted?