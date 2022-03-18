Is Deep Water on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel of the same name, ‘Deep Water’ is an erotic psychological thriller film that revolves around a suburban couple Vic Van Allen and Melinda Van Allen, who are in an open relationship. However, things take a dark turn, and the couple finds themselves in the middle of a deadly mystery. Directed by Adrian Lyne, the movie leaves the audience in suspense throughout its duration with its phenomenal storyline and amazing performances.

Written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, the film features a star-studded cast that includes Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Grace Jenkins, Dash Mihok, and Rachel Blanchard. If you cannot wait to see this thriller, then we have all the information you need!

What is Deep Water About?

The movie follows a suburban couple, Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas), who have a daughter named Trixie. The husband and wife face marital problems and decide to opt for an open relationship. Melinda takes up paramours outside her marriage, but then things take a strange turn.

Melinda’s lovers start disappearing one after another, and suspicions arise regarding the role of the Van Allens in this mystery. Melinda and Vic try to outsmart each other and find an end to this deadly affair. The premise of this movie is sure to have piqued your interest, making you excited to watch this mindblowing mystery film. Well, here is everything you need to know if you are wondering how you can watch it!

Is Deep Water on Netflix?

Netflix does not have ‘Deep Water’ for its subscribers to watch. However, the platform has no shortage of thrillers, some of which are ‘The Invisible Guest‘ and ‘Rebecca.’ Both these movies revolve around a couple and will take you on a mysterious journey that is sure to leave you at the edge of your seat!

Is Deep Water on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Deep Water’ is indeed available on Hulu. The film premiered on this platform, and you can watch it right here!

Is Deep Water on Amazon Prime?

If you want to watch ‘Deep Water,’ Amazon Prime is not the place for you. But the platform hosts an impressive selection of mystery movies like ‘Charade.’ Starring Audrey Hepburn, the film involves the suspicious murder of her husband, who she was in the process of divorcing. You should also check out the black comedy thriller ‘A Simple Favor.’

Is Deep Water on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not have ‘Deep Water,’ you can check out similar movies. Therefore, we recommend ‘Memento‘ and ‘The Untouchables.’

Where to Watch Deep Water Online?

For readers eager to watch ‘Deep Water,’ Hulu might be your best bet since the movie is exclusive to the platform. However, this means that you will require a subscription.

How to Stream Deep Water for Free?

If you are interested in watching the 2022 mystery thriller but do not have an account on Hulu, you can utilize the free 30-day trial that it offers to its new subscribers! Moreover, we request our readers not to use any illicit means to watch the movies they want and instead pay for them. Buying a subscription is also beneficial because it gives you access to a wide range of exclusive content.

