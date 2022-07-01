Is Deliverance (1972) Based on a True Story?

‘Deliverance’ is a 1972 adventure drama that follows Lewis Medlock (Burt Reynolds), an outdoor enthusiast who takes his friends on a canoeing trip. Intent on seeing the Cahulawassee River before it is dammed and turned into a lake, Medlock and his three companions embark on a journey that turns more dangerous than they could have ever imagined.

Directed by John Boorman, ‘Deliverance’ has become a classic for its depiction of the horrors of the wilderness. The film’s visceral scenes tie together a remarkable narrative of adventure. Are you wondering if what the film depicts actually happened in real life? Let’s take a look at whether ‘Deliverance’ is based on a true story or not.

Is Deliverance a True Story?

No, ‘Deliverance’ is not based on a true story. The film is directed by John Boorman from a script based on James Dickey’s 1970 novel of the same name. Incidentally, ‘Deliverance’ was Dickey’s debut novel and marked his shift from poet to author. Though both Roman Polanski and Sam Peckinpah were considered to lead the project, Boorman was selected in the end. He made significant changes to the script, which was also penned by Dickey.

There was a good amount of back and forth on the script, with Dickey proclaiming that he once again made modifications to the script after Boorman redid the original script. In the end, the writer said that both he and the director could claim equal credit for the script, which ended up being something that satisfied both of them, at least for a time. There were later reports that Dickey tried to get the film remade because he felt Boorman’s film wasn’t true to his novel.

Despite its fictional story, what makes the film especially hard-hitting is its authentic depiction of the nerve-wracking danger that the central characters go through. The novel is set in North Georgia, and the subsequent movie was also shot in North Georgia. The production process centered around a turbulent river, and many of the visceral scenes were shot without special effects. In fact, Burt Reynolds cracked his hip bone and coccyx while filming a scene in which he goes over a waterfall.

Interestingly, Dickey claimed a few times that his novel was inspired by actual events that he experienced. However, it appears that most people didn’t take his claims too seriously. Upon being told by Dickey that “it really happened” while referring to a death in the film, Burt Reynolds claims that he didn’t question the author further. Dickey also allegedly took Boorman aside and told him that everything in the book had actually happened to him. The director went on to say that nothing in the book actually happened to Dickey.

However, the canoe trip that inspired the book actually did happen. Dickey took the trip with Lewis King, who was a friend and later came on as technical advisor on the film. The two took a canoe trip together years ago, which Dickey enjoyed so much that he dedicated his novel ‘Deliverance’ to King. However, even King doesn’t corroborate that the events of the novel (and subsequent film) actually happened in real life.

Thus, ‘Deliverance’ is based on a fictional story inspired by the author’s experiences and from a script subsequently embellished by the director. The film’s themes of overcoming adversity and how people react to extreme situations are perfectly depicted through the turbulent river and the characters that decide to follow it in a canoe. On a related note, the filming location also adds to the authenticity and stays faithful to the book’s North Georgia setting. Ultimately, ‘Deliverance’ is a masterfully told fictional tale that has the semblance of a true story.

