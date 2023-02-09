Is Diego Boneta Dating or Married? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Diego Boneta is a famous Mexican actor and musician known for his appearances in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ ‘Revenge Ride,’ ‘Monster Hunter,’ ‘Father of the Bride,’ and others. Despite gracing the world of entertainment with his compelling performances for over a decade, it was his breakthrough performance in ‘Rock of Ages’ that propelled him into the limelight. His performance in ‘At Midnight’ as the young hotel manager Alejandro won the hearts of fans. Naturally, we got intrigued to dig deeper into his personal life, and here’s everything we found.

Diego Boneta’s Family and Background

Diego Boneta is a 32-year-old Mexican actor born to brilliant engineers Lauro González and Astrid Boneta in the United States of Puerto Rican. Diego spent his childhood in Los Angeles, California and Mexico City with his siblings. He released his debut album, ‘Diego,’ and his hit single “Responde,” became a top ten single in different countries.

Diego also released another album, ‘Indigo’ that featured his singles “Perdido en Ti” and “Losing Me.” The star has made appearances in multiple productions, including ‘Monster Party,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ ‘New Order,’ ‘Die in a Gunfight,’ and ‘Father of the Bride.’

Diego Boneta’s Former Relationships

Diego Boneta has made quite the name for himself in the entertainment industry, and he prefers to date within the industry. He has been romantically linked with his ‘Luis Miguel’ co-star Camila Sodi. He has also been rumored to be dating Julianne Hough, back in 2011. He was also rumored to be romantically linked with musician Luis Miguel’s daughter Michelle Salas in 2013. He has also dated actresses Ana de la Reguera and Angelique Boyer.

Diego Boneta’s Girlfriend

Fans will be delighted to know that Diego Boneta is in love with Mexican actress Renata Notni. The pair made their relationship official on Instagram in April 2021. However, they have most likely been dating since December 2020. Since their public announcement, Diego and Renata have been spotted showcasing their love for each other by engaging in sweet displays of their affection by holding hands in public or attending events together.

Renata Notni was born in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico. She has made appearances in several productions including, ‘Amor de barrio,’ ‘Mi adorable maldición,’ and ‘La venganza de las Juanas.’ Diego Boneta and Renata Notni truly have a fairytale love story, and they made several beautiful memories in Disneyland in Sleeping Beauty’s castle. The pair is very happy in their personal and professional lives and are growing together. We wish them happiness in all their endeavors.

