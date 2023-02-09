Is Monica Barbaro Dating or Married? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Directed by Jonah Feingold, ‘At Midnight’ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around two individuals who try their best not to fall in love, but it’s only a matter of time before they do. The film centers on Alejandro, a hotel’s junior manager and the rising star Sophie, who are hell-bent on not falling in love for all the right reasons. After being cheated on by her boyfriend and co-star, Adam, Sophie decides to stay away from all the mushy feelings. However, the more she tries to stay away, the harder she falls for the handsome hotel manager.

Monica Barbaro plays the role of the rising actress Sophie and has received much praise for her acting chops. The young actress has previously gained prominence for her compelling performance as Lieutenant Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ It is natural for the numerous fans of the charming actress to be curious about her dating life, which she keeps rather private. If you wish to know Monica better too, we’ve got all the information you need. Let’s begin!

Monica Barbaro’s Age, Family, and Background

Monica Barbaro is a 32-year-old actress born in San Francisco, California. She spent her childhood in Mill Valley, California, where she graduated high school at Tamalpais High School. She grew up in a loving household with her two siblings, Mike and Eva, Monica being the youngest one. Though her parents got divorced when she was only a child, she never felt unloved and always had the love and support of her family. Prior to opting for her career in acting, Monica wanted to become a dancer.

Monica earned a degree in dance from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in New York City while taking electives in acting. She opted to continue acting and moved back to San Francisco, where she studied acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse after receiving her diploma in 2010. In 2013, Barbaro attracted recognition for her leading part in the popular comedy short about communication in marriage, ‘It’s Not About the Nail.’

The entertaining and talented artist also made appearances in Lifetime’s television series ‘UnREAL,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Good Cop.’ Following ‘UnREAL,’ Barbaro joined the cast of Dick Wolf’s legal drama, ‘Chicago Justice’ on NBC, where she played Anna Valdez. Barbaro also played a recurring role in the ABC comedy ‘Splitting Up Together,’ and she played naval pilot Lieutenant Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in the hit film alongside Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Is Monica Barbaro Dating Anyone?

Monica Barbaro doesn’t divulge much about her personal life and mainly shares pictures related to her work and hobbies on social media. From what we can tell, the talented actor doesn’t have a partner and is most likely single at the moment. Presently, she seems to be putting all her focus on her work and is frequently in the news for her stellar acting roles. However, Monica Barbaro was reportedly dating and was likely engaged to her long-term partner, Connor Tillman. Though not much is known about the details of their relationship, the two likely started dating in 2014.

They were often seen together and shared loving posts on their social media. She also attended Connor’s sister’s wedding in The Ridge Tahoe together as a couple. Connor is an actor, producer, improviser, and writer residing in Los Angeles, California. He has made appearances in popular productions including, ‘You,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Unbelievable,’ and ‘Nightmares.’ From what we can tell, Monica seems to be thriving in both her personal as well as professional life, and we can’t be happier for her!

Read More: Is Diego Boneta Dating or Married? Who is His Wife?